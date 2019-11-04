HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Tons of deals on laptops, desktops, and more

Just a few days after Dell unveiled its Black Friday 2019 promotions, which mostly include discounts on hot Windows 10 laptops and desktops, HP’s Black Friday ad has leaked. As was the case with Dell, HP’s catalog is chock-full of computer deals, from affordable machines that will get you online with the press of a button to high-end gaming machines and workstations that pack tons of power under the hood.

The 22-page catalog, posted online by Best Black Friday, contains several Doorbuster deals that will only be available to the first customers who order a particular device starting at a certain time. It’s unclear how many customers will get the lower price, but the Doorbuster price is usually just a few dollars cheaper than the regular Black Friday discount anyway.

In the list that follows, we’ve jotted down the start times for the deals so you can set up some reminders for items you definitely want to buy. Several deals start on Thanksgiving, while others are available only on November 29th. On top of that, HP’s Black Friday ad includes plenty of other discounts that will be available throughout the shopping season.

We should reiterate that the prices aren’t in effect right now over on HP.com. Even though some of these items may be discounted as of this writing, better prices will be available in a few weeks.

On top of these sales, you can save additional cash with the promo code HOLIDAYPC as long as you buy a PC for $999.99 or more. The code will get you an extra 5% off. You can also save 20% on accessories and 5% on displays as long as you also buy a PC. Finally, Microsoft Office is $50 cheaper if purchased during the period.

Remember to check out the full HP Black Friday ad at this link for the full list of discounts.