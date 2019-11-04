HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Tons of deals on laptops, desktops, and more

Just a few days after Dell unveiled its Black Friday 2019 promotions, which mostly include discounts on hot Windows 10 laptops and desktops, HP’s Black Friday ad has leaked. As was the case with Dell, HP’s catalog is chock-full of computer deals, from affordable machines that will get you online with the press of a button to high-end gaming machines and workstations that pack tons of power under the hood.
The 22-page catalog, posted online by Best Black Friday, contains several Doorbuster deals that will only be available to the first customers who order a particular device starting at a certain time. It’s unclear how many customers will get the lower price, but the Doorbuster price is usually just a few dollars cheaper than the regular Black Friday discount anyway.
In the list that follows, we’ve jotted down the start times for the deals so you can set up some reminders for items you definitely want to buy. Several deals start on Thanksgiving, while others are available only on November 29th. On top of that, HP’s Black Friday ad includes plenty of other discounts that will be available throughout the shopping season.
We should reiterate that the prices aren’t in effect right now over on HP.com. Even though some of these items may be discounted as of this writing, better prices will be available in a few weeks.
- $1,299.99 HP Omen Obelisk desktop PC 875-1055xt (save $500) – $1,200 for first customers 6 PM PST Nov. 28
- $1,199.99 HP Envy x360 laptop 15t (save $350)
- $999.99 HP Envy laptop 17t Best Value (save $700)
- $899.99 HP Pavilion 24 xa0125st All-in-One (save $300) – $800 for first customers 4 PM PST Nov. 29
- $829.99 HP Spectre x360 laptop 13t (save $320) – $800 for first customers 4 PM PST Nov. 29
- $699.99 HP Omen laptop 15t (save $300) – $680 for first customers 2 PM PST Nov. 29
- $699.99 HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0155t (save $300)
- $649.99 HP Envy x360 laptop 15t touch (save $400)
- $649.99 HP 24 f0135 All-in-One PC (save $200) – $600 for first customers 10 AM PST Nov. 28
- $629.99 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15z (save $270) – $620 for first customers 4 AM PST Nov. 29
- $629.99 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 17t (save $220) – $620 for first customers 6 PM PST Nov. 29
- $549.99 HP Laptop 17t (save $580)
- $549.99 HP Pavilion laptop 15t (save $400) – $530 for first customers 2 PM PST Nov. 29
- $549.99 HP Envy x360 laptop 15t (save $190) – $530 for first customers 12 PM PST Nov. 28
- $499.99 HP Laptop 15t (save $850) – $480 for first customers 12 PM PST Nov. 29
- $449.99 HP Pavilion laptop 15z (save $850) – $430 for first customers 12 PM PST Nov. 28
- $449.99 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop T01-0170m (save $250) – $400 for first customers 4 PM PST Nov. 28
- $449.99 HP Envy desktop (save $200) – $400 for first customers 12 PM PST Nov. 28
- $449.99 HP Slimline desktop (save $150) – $400 for first customers 10 AM PST Nov. 28
- $429.99 HP Laptop 15t (save $670) – $420 for first customers 6 AM PST Nov. 29
- $330 HP Laptop 17z (save $209.99) – $320 for first customers 8 AM PST Nov. 29
- $279.99 HP Laptop 15z (save $240) – $250 for first customers 6 AM PST Nov. 28
- $179.99 HP Laptop 14z (save $150) – $170 for first customers 6 AM PST Nov. 29
On top of these sales, you can save additional cash with the promo code HOLIDAYPC as long as you buy a PC for $999.99 or more. The code will get you an extra 5% off. You can also save 20% on accessories and 5% on displays as long as you also buy a PC. Finally, Microsoft Office is $50 cheaper if purchased during the period.
Remember to check out the full HP Black Friday ad at this link for the full list of discounts.