AT&T is rolling out a new wireless plan that includes HBO for life

AT&T is taking full advantage of the fact that it’s the new corporate parent of HBO and is preparing to add a new streaming service into the mix of major offerings from Netflix, Apple, and Disney, among others. We’ve already covered AT&T’s big announcement event Tuesday night, running through how much the new HBO Max service will cost and all the new shows that are coming to it. Meanwhile, in just a few days’ time AT&T will be launching a trio of new wireless plans (which the carrier announced today), one of which will include the following benefit: HBO included for the life of the plan.

What you need to know:

Two of the three plans will launch beginning Sunday, November 3. The three plans are AT&T Unlimited Starter, AT&T Unlimited Extra, and AT&T Unlimited Elite. It’s that third plan, AT&T Unlimited Elite, which includes HBO for as long as you have the plan, as well as the ability to stream video in HD.

AT&T Unlimited Elite, which will cost you $50 per line on 4 lines, also will offer 30GB of mobile hotspot per line and speeds of at least 100GB of data. This particular plan, according to AT&T, will roll out “in the coming weeks.”

As for the other two plans, which will launch on Sunday: AT&T Unlimited Starter “allows you to share, view, and browse with unlimited data, talk, and text in the US, Mexico, and Canada.” That plan will run you $35 a line for four lines.

AT&T Unlimited Extra includes the benefits of the “Starter” plan, plus 15 GB of mobile hotspot per line and speeds of at least 50GB of data. The price: $40 per line on four lines.

Among the other highlights of AT&T’s newly announced plans, the carrier is offering up to a $700 credit for customers who add a line and trade-in a qualifying device. Additionally, qualified active military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families can score a 25% discount on these plans for as low as $27 per line for 4 lines.

On a related note to the inclusion of HBO with the Elite plan: Starting in May 2020, US customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who get it as part of AT&T’s current and future postpaid wireless plans, will be able to get HBO Max at no additional charge.