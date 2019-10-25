We’re closing out the week with a terrific roundup of the best premium iPhone and iPad apps out there that are on sale for free right now. There are eight apps in Friday’s roundup, and they’re all paid iOS apps that are currently free downloads. These deals could be done at any moment though, so download them now while you still can.

Resume Builder

Normally $2.99.

Resume Builder transforms your iPhone and iPad into a portable CV designer. It allows you to create unique resumes in minutes! Just simply enter the information and Resume Builder creates the CV for you with the selected template. Then you can email or print your well designed resume with a press of a button, within the app. Just remember: a great resume is the most important part of your job search. It’s your responsibility to create a great looking CV. Features:

– Built-in cover letter support, including a personalized handwritten signature.

– Build up your resume by adding and arranging sections.

– Choose from our pre-made templates.

– Preview your work at any time.

– Create variations on your resume for different jobs or job types.

– Printing: print any of your resumes with AirPrint enabled printers.

– Send your resume by email, upload it to Dropbox or print it out.

– Full iOS 12 Support.

– Full Offline: create your resume offline, never fear data usage.

Cinema Trakter: Instant Shows

Normally $0.99.

Simple and lightweight TV shows & movie tracker. Cinema Trakter is a mobile app that does many things, but primarily keeps track of TV shows and movies you watch. Some people like to check their watch or history from their phone, so we enable that too. Features:

– See what’s trending on TV, overview the episode information and the upcoming ones

– For TV shows, find out all episodes by season and the next episode airing date.

– Follows the TV shows you’re watching and the ones you want to watch.

– Mark the episode you’re already seen to remember exactly what you have to watch next time.

– Full Trakt integration & Trakt sync. So that you can get all your information synced. Any questions? Please go to help and feedback in the app and let us know what should we can improve or help. Note: The app does not support watching or streaming any movie and tv show. It’s only a tracker movie/tv show app.

Anchor Pointer Compass GPS

Normally $7.99.

Use your iPhone to navigate even without internet connection! Travel safe. Save a location or a parked car. Find it later with easy! How often you spend 10-15 minutes searching your car on a big parking lot? With Anchor Pointer you can find your parked car in less than a minute* User Feedbacks “I used it while hiking on the river bluffs today and tested it. It worked great. Took me right back to my car and even showed how far away in it was.” — by Bjverano “Unbelievably Easy and Accurate!!! Finally a GPS that does have all the clutter that a normal GPS would have. For off-road driving and hiking it’s a MUST!!!” — by Jimbo6765 “Having recently spent a weekend hiking in the Peak District I found myself using this app constantly to help with orienteering. The app lends itself to so many different uses (the Park facility being just one of them). Recommended!” — by S N Khan * Park Car works only at an open air parking lots because of GPS limitations.

Marvin The Cube

Normally $1.99.

Meet Marvin, a small cube looking for his place in the Universe.

Help him with solving encountered puzzles and finding the perfect look! Enjoy original gameplay, complemented by pleasant music and nice graphics.

Unleash your inner cube! Marvin The Cube offers:

* Marvin’s unique character

* Billions of Marvin’s different looks

* Intriguing story

* Over 170 puzzles with varying degree of difficulty

* The encyclopedia with description of all the tiles you can find in the game

* Climatic music

* Very simple controls

* Achievements

Find Bluetooth: device tracker

Normally $1.99.

BLEFinder is the coolest app for you to find your lost bluetooth devices, like fitness band&tracker, digital watch and etc. Instructions:

1. Open the main page to see a list of bluetooth devices that are near you.

2. You can sort the device list by signal strength or name

3. Find the name[shown in blue text] of the device that you’re interested in.

4. Click on your device to open a search mode.

5. Follow the dash board and instructions to walk around and find your device!

Depello

Normally $2.99.

Color splash images instantly! It’s super quick and super easy. No finger painting is needed! All you have to do is tap on the color you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effectful grayscale images with just a tap. Depello is a photo editing tool which converts your images and photos into black and white but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using state of the art computer vision algorithms. Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigating and pinch to zoom features etc. Want to create amazing looking photos with the tap of a finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It’s the best and easiest colorsplash / colorpop / recolor tool in the App Store! WHY USE DEPELLO: • Color splash/Color pop any image and and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom and just tap the color of your choice

• Peek and pop with full 3D-touch supports on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or later

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook PREMIUM FEATURES: • Change the color of the highlighted color. Make that yellow

banana red!

• Draw with your fingers to manually make some parts of the photo into black & white.

xPlan Pocket

Normally $0.99.

A version is also available for Mac and iPad. You can finally create Gantt charts without scratching your head. Our product shines thanks to its ease of use and simplicity. We focus our attention on the features that the majority of project managers actually use. In addition, the generated charts are both beautiful and visually appealing. Main features: – Create beautiful Gantt charts in minutes

– Create tasks and subtasks with multiple options

– Setup milestones to record major stepping stones

– Manage and quickly assign resources

– Create smart dependencies between tasks

– Compatible with MS Project XML format

– Quickly share a project in PDF format

– Display and share reports in full view

– Sync projects with Apple iCloud Service For more information, visit our website.

notally

Normally $2.99.

‘notally’ adds numbers in your text, so you don’t have to open a calculator for simple maths. (note + total = notally) Positive numbers are shown in blue and negative in red. Use negative number for subtraction. Notes can be put together inside a folder which shows their grand total.

