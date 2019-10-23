Other than sleeping for 18 hours a day, it’s sort of hard to pinpoint, exactly, what domesticated cats like to do. Eat? Sure. Walk all over your freshly cleaned and folded clothes? You bet. But if you had to choose what the majority of indoor cats’ favorite hobby is, it would have to be, well, scratching stuff. And the best way to get them to “let loose” (on things that aren’t your furniture or your legs) is by purchasing them a cat scratcher. If your cat is getting bored of their scratching post — or you simply don’t have room for one in the house — a cat scratcher is the perfect option for them to go to town on. But which cat scratcher, exactly, should you get them? Well, we’re here to help. Let’s look at some of the best of the best.

Best Cat Scratcher for Large Cats

For those with a cat that resembles a certain lasagna-loving cartoon feline, this Woven Sisal Carpet from the Kitty City XL Wide Premium Scratching Collection is a great fit — literally. With dimensions of 18 x 10 x 1.5 inches, this scratcher is great for any size of cat. And of course, smaller cats just have more room for activities. It’s safe for cats of all shapes as it’s made of a non-toxic corrugated paper and recycled cardboard. You can opt to buy it in a pack of two or three, depending on how much your cat likes to claw. But chances are, it’s quite a lot.

Best Cardboard Cat Scratcher

It’s no secret that cats, for whatever reason, love cardboard boxes. If you want to get them a scratcher that’s made from a cardboard box and also one that allows them to sooth all of their scratching urges, the Petmate FATCAT Big Mama’s Scratchy Box Cardboard Cat Scratcher is the way to go. While technically it’s still a pad, this cat scratcher will protect your furniture from the wrath of your bored kitty. It’s made out of 100% recycled paper and is reversible for long-lasting cat scratch fun. The whole package comes with organic catnip, tassels around the pad for play, and a cat toy. Because you know what they say — all sleep and no play will certainly make your cat a dull boy or girl.

Best Cat Scratch Toy

If you’re looking for something that doubles as both a scratching surface and a toy, the Bergan Turboscratcher Cat Toy is the perfect option. This toy will not only keep your cat from scratching up the furniture, but it can provide great exercise and mental stimulation as well. The whole package comes with a ball and complimentary catnip, while the scratchpad is removable and replaceable so you don’t have to buy a brand new toy once the pad is worn out.