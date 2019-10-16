iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4: First camera comparisons might surprise you

Google’s Pixel 3 may have set a new bar for mobile photography last year, but Apple’s next-gen iPhone 11 Pro has been trouncing all comers in head-to-head photo battles since hitting store shelves a few weeks ago. At this point, it’s fair to say that the iPhone 11 Pro — with its Night mode capabilities and the recently released Deep Fusion feature that was added to the latest iOS beta update — is the best camera you can get in a smartphone today.

That said, one of the great things about the tech space is that nothing is ever stagnant, and companies are constantly battling to one-up each other. In turn, there was a lot of hype leading up to Google’s Pixel 4 unveiling yesterday. And while the Pixel 4 won’t fall in the hands of consumers until later this month, Tom Warren of The Verge got his hands on one and put Google’s next-gen Pixel up against Apple’s top of the line iPhone 11.

While we’re accustomed to new smartphones besting older models and Google’s Pixel phone has been the camera king for a while now in the US, the iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4 test is the exception to the rule. As evidenced below, it seems clear that the Pixel 4, despite some new capabilities, just can’t keep up with what the iPhone 11 Pro is able to pull off.

First off, here’s an indoor shot taken by the Pixel 4.

Image Source: The Verge

Next, look at what the iPhone 11 Pro is able to pull off in the same environment.

Image Source: The Verge

In another example, we see the Pixel 4 do a rather solid job when taking a photo of this old church.

Image Source: The Verge

The iPhone 11 Pro, though, manages to deliver just a slightly better photo overall.

Image Source: The Verge

All in all, the iPhone 11 Pro outclassed the Pixel 4 in almost every shooting scenario. Admittedly, this is somewhat surprising given how quickly Google has been able to make strides in mobile photography.

Once the Pixel 4 is officially released, it will certainly be interesting to see how it stacks up to the iPhone 11 Pro when it comes to taking photos in low-light environments. And with the Pixel 4 launching in less than two weeks, the good news is that we won’t need to wait much longer. In the meantime, make sure to head on over to The Verge for a full rundown of iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4 comparison shots.

Lastly, if you’re on the fence about which flagship to buy across the board, the following video compares the camera on the iPhone 11 Pro against Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus.