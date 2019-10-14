Best Collar for Cats

While pet collars might be more associated with canines, they are also great for cats, especially when it comes to indoor/outdoor cats who are of the curious sort and need to be easily identified. While many cats don’t necessarily enjoy wearing a collar, there are some great ones on the web that are both comfortable for your feline friend and still effective if your cat is outside or, worse, M.I.A. You’re only going to settle for the best. So let’s take a look at some of the best collars for cats on the market today so you can keep that little furball of yours safe for the long haul.

Best Cat Collar for Indoor/Outdoor Cats

If you have an indoor-outdoor cat, an indoor cat that likes to slip out every once in a while, or even an outdoor cat that you want to keep tabs on, these GoTags Personalized Cat Collars with Breakaway Safety Release Buckle are a great option. Each collar can be personalized with your cat’s name and your phone number in the event that it goes missing. All lettering and numbers are permanently stitched into the nylon collar, making it a far more effective and reliable option than a traditional tag. Additionally, each collar comes with a breakaway feature in case the collar gets stuck on a tree or any other object, ensuring your cat’s safety in a precarious spot. The full set comes with five fully customizable collars, and each product is made with smooth, tapered edges for a comfortable fit your cat — or cats — won’t mind.

Best Cat Collar for Safety

For safety reasons, this Reflective Cat Collar with Bell by Bemix Pets is easily one of the best collars to maintain your cat’s longevity. This pack comes with six different colored cat collars. Each collar reflective so your cat can be seen at night, along with bells to better hear your otherwise-quiet cat when they’re in the area. The collar also comes with a breakaway feature for your cat’s protection and is fully adjustable for any size feline. The set even comes with a lifetime warranty card or a free replacement — whichever you choose.

Funniest Collar for Your Cat

Not all collars are made for safety, however. If you’re simply looking for a funny little collar for your indoor cat, this USP Pet Soft & Comfy Bowtie Cat Collar is a hilarious way to give your quirky cat even more personality. The bow tie comes in six different sizes — XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large, making it a great option for small cats and even large dogs. Each bowtie is made out of high-quality designer fabric, hand-sewn and attached to the collar with an elastic strap. They also come in a variety of designs — made to order — so you can choose which one fits your pet the best.