There’s a great reason to rewatch the ‘Breaking Bad’ finale before you stream ‘El Camino’

The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here, Breaking Bad fans. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available for streaming on Netflix, which means you can finally learn what happened to Jesse Pinkman after all that craziness in the Breaking Bad series finale. Speaking of Felina, you might want to rewatch the finale before moving on to El Camino. It also obviously goes without saying that if you’ve never seen Breaking Bad, now’s a good time to start and you should avoid the movie until you’re done with the series — major Breaking Bad spoilers follow below, so you should only proceed if you’ve already seen the show (don’t worry, there aren’t any El Camino spoilers here.

If you start El Camino right away, you’re getting an intro that will remind you what happened in Breaking Bad, which is a great way to recap what you already know. But it’s a lot better and more satisfying to rewatch the final episode of the series so you can experience that agonizing ending again. On top of refreshing your memory on past Breaking Bad events, the last episode also delivers a great easter egg. Netflix went ahead and quietly modified the ending so it would play directly into the El Camino trailer.

If you rewatch the #BreakingBad finale on Netflix, the #ElCamino trailer starts playing right after it finishes. Tight. Tight. Tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) September 26, 2019

The film also more or less picks up right where the left off when it comes to Jesse. As for Mr. Walter White, he died in Breaking Bad and that’s a fact, one that was shared with fans a few days before the new movie’s premiere. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday (via ComicBook), Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that Walter is indeed dead. “Yeah, I’m going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much,” Gilligan said. “Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see Bryan Cranston in El Camino. The actor never confirmed his involvement with the Netflix project, but there’s a chance he might show up at some point.