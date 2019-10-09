Best AirPod Case Cover

The release of the Apple AirPod presented a double-edged sword for Apple fanatics. On one hand, they’re a non-intrusive, discreet, and easy-to-carry device for all of your audio needs. On the other hand, well, they’re pretty easy to misplace, considering each earbud is only a little bigger than an almond. All things considered though, they’re a great way to listen to music on the go and their main downfall can be solved, for the most part, with a simple carrying case. However, no case is really complete without a protective case cover for your precious — not to mention expensive — wireless earbuds. There are a few different casing options that can choose from, depending on your own preference, so we’ll go through some of the best available. Here are some of the best AirPod case covers on the market today.

Best Silicone AirPod Case Cover

If you prefer a sleek, rubbery case for your AirPod case, the AhaStyle Upgrade AirPods Case Protective Cover is a great choice. Compatible with both regular and wireless charging AirPod cases, this cover is made out of premium silicone to prevent bumps, drops, and scratches on your case without adding any unnecessary bulk. It also comes with a metal carabiner and hand strap so you can conveniently carry around your AirPods without worry — essentially killing two birds with one stone.

Best Metal AirPod Case Cover

In the event that you want a more solid, rugged cover, this Metal Airpods Case by Kekilo is your best bet. Containing minimal bulk for your AirPod case setup, this case still manages to combine both a silicone slipcover and a metal overshell for an ultra-durable and tough exterior. This cover provides full, non-slip 360° coverage for your case, allowing you to access all your cases’ regular features without intrusion. It also comes with a keychain for easy carrying, as well as a silicone flexible strap so you can transform your AirPods into traditional sport earphones for intense workouts that require extra support.

Most Durable Case Cover

For those who want a durable, versatile, and waterproof casing, you should definitely opt for this Skin for Apple Airpods Case by Catalyst. This light, silicone case is made out of durable and rugged polycarbonate that exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standards for impact and drops up to 6.6ft. It’s also shock-absorbent and waterproof up to 3.3ft, yet it’s still sleek and portable enough to not impact the aesthetics of your case. For those who tend to use their AirPods outdoors, this cover is an absolute no-brainer.