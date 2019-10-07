Best All-Purpose Surface Scrubber

While maintaining a clean house, in general, is important, there are two areas that arguably need the most care — the bathroom and the kitchen. Obviously, since those two rooms need a bit more TLC than the others, you’re going to need some powerful cleaning agents to get the job done. One tool that is imperative in dispersing said cleaning agents is a heavy-duty, versatile surface scrubber. Considering you’re going to have to clean an assortment of hard-to-reach areas in sinks, tubs, countertops, and even pots and pans, having something that can be used on all of the above is a valuable tool. There are a few different ways to “scrub,” but there are only a few we’d suggest. So let’s take a look at some of the best all-purpose surface scrubbers you can get down and dirty with (Literally, not figuratively).

Most Powerful Surface Scrubber

For those that already own a cordless drill and want a powerful, versatile, all-purpose cleaning set at your disposal, the Bathroom Surfaces Tub, Shower, Tile and Grout All Purpose Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit by Drillbrush is your best bet. The set contains three different medium stiffness nylon power brushes that you can easily add to your cordless drill. The nylon material is non-scratch, which allows it to be used on a variety of different kitchen and bathroom surfaces like sinks, tubs, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. Each piece can easily be taken off and replaced, thanks to their built-in, 1/4″ quick change shafts, and the entire set, although already inexpensive, comes with a 90-day, no questions asked, money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied in any way.

Best Bathroom Scrubber

If you’re looking for something you can primarily use in your bathroom — especially the tub and shower area — the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber with 2 LG Batteries is a great choice. It’s powered by a rechargeable 3.6-volt battery and two LG batteries to give you one and a half to two hours of high-powered usage. And featuring an upgraded long extension arm and brush head angle along with waterproof cleaning brush heads for a long-lasting clean, these versatile bathroom scrubbers won’t scratch your surfaces and will leave you with a shiny, finished clean every time. Each pack also comes with four packs of replacement cleaning brush heads.

Best Handheld Scrubber Brush

Conversely, if you’re more of the old-fashioned type and prefer a handheld, traditional scrubber that can still get to all the hard to reach areas, the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Scrub Brush is your best bet. This small, yet sturdy scrubber contains a contoured handle that can both absorb pressure and protect your knuckles for an easy scrub. The brush’s stiff and gentle bristles can help scrub away dirt, grime, mildew, and soap scum on any kitchen or bathroom surfaces. For an easy-to-use, ergonomically designed handheld bathroom scrubber that can have any surface clean in minutes, this is a no-brainer.