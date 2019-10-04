Best Sleep Headphones

For many adults, getting a rested eight hours of sleep can prove to be more difficult than solving a Good Will Hunting blackboard equation. This goes double for caffeine-aholics, who are stuck in the vicious cycle of coffee-induced sleep depravity. If you’ve tried everything from counting sheep to wearing a sleep mask and earplug combination, you might want to try out a pair of sleep headphones. These comfortable headphones can help put you to sleep like a baby by playing your favorite music, sleep sounds, or even a lullaby as you rest your head. They’re even great for playing sports and exercising. However, if you’re looking into getting a pair, you should do a little bit of research first — at least based on your own needs and wants. Luckily, there are plenty of great products to choose from. But here are some of the best of the best.

Best Bluetooth Sleep Headphones

Obviously, wires can get in the way of your sleep. If you’re worried about such an intrusion and looking for a wireless setup with Bluetooth connectivity, the Lavince Wireless Sports Headband Headphones should be an ideal fit. It’s compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet and features 45 feet of wireless range. The device is built with 12.5mm stereo speaker magnets and a microphone for crystal clear audio, in addition to a long-lasting battery life that plays up to 10 hours of music or 12 hours of talking with 100 hours of standby time. The headband itself is made of a special, compressive fabric to help protect your ears en route to a great night’s sleep.

Most Comfortable Sleep Headphones

If comfort is your number one concern, then you should opt for the CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag, arguably the most comfortable sleep headphones on the market. These ultra-soft lycra-based headphones are lightweight and breathable to help you get to sleep faster. You can wear them either as a headband or pull them down over your eyes as an impromptu sleep mask. They’re made with a durable 1.5-meter braided cord and a sturdy 3.5mm stereo plug and can easily sync to any smartphone device.

Best Sleep Earbuds

For a pair of headphones that feel more like earplugs — not to mention a more comfortable version of your actual earbuds — the MAXROCK Sleep Earplugs are your best bet. They’re lightweight and comfortable, as they’re made with squishy silicone that promotes sleep, help you rest your head peacefully to the side, and stay put in your ear in your sleep. The earbuds are made with an ergonomic, double-layer design that fits in almost any size ear canal, and feature a patented 5mm speaker with clear and crisp audio to help you fall asleep faster.