Did you miss our iPhone and iPad app roundup yesterday? Well if you hurry, there are actually still a few paid apps available for free in that post. Once you’re done over there, you’ll find six fresh freebies in Friday’s roundup to carry you into the weekend. Just be sure to download them soon before these deals are done.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Goodak Edit

Normally $2.99.

Goodak Edit for quick and straight forward editing, a unique way to add artwork, beautiful message, photos of your daily life and traveling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Be a part of this awesome design expression through photography. Find your special design tools, get creative and inspired using a fun list of hand artwork created by us, our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. UNIQUE FEATURE

• Easily add text to photos.

• Enhance your images with magic filters.

• Blend photos to create your unique style.

• Filters specially designed for perfect selfies.

• Create personal quotes & event posters.

• Travel posts and social media posts.

TrainAway – Dog Training

Normally $1.99.

The first app of its kind, TrainAway is the first Smart dog training tool that allows users to train their pets while they’re not even home!

PDF All Pro

Normally $0.99.

* PDF – ALL in ONE

* Scan documents / Receipt and export to PDF file

* Filter image to more clearly, crop space what you want

* Share PDF file via Email, Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, iBooks PDF creator help you to create new PDF file from print documents/ books by taking photo with high quality.

With PDF creator, you can create multi PDF files with multi pages and then send by email, Dropbox, iCloud, Google drive, Box – MAIN FEATURES: + Create blank PDF

+ Create PDF from WEB

+ Create multi PDF files by scan / take photo:

* Take photo or select photo from library and filter image to high quality and then convert to PDF file. multi PDF files

* Easy to detect print documents/books on image + Manager list PDF file that you have

– Multi select

– Delete multi files at the same time + Send PDF file by Email

– After you create new file, you can send to your email or everyone

– Sync your file to Cloud within multiple device

Ear Cat – Music Ear Training

Normally $4.99.

Ear Cat is a fun game created to develop your musical ear, with 80 levels that get progressively more challenging. An intuitive approach to recognising intervals.

Improve your solfege and learn to identify pitches in relation to a tonal center. Helpful and entertaining – for beginners and skilled musicians alike.

Ear Cat completes the popular Melody Cats series (Rhythm Cat, Treble Cat, Bass Cat). Developed in collaboration with professional musicians and educators.

Like music? like cats? You’ll love this game.

Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility

Normally $0.99.

Are you Two Best Friends and Lovers ? Get an ** Accurate Compatibility Score ** This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Its uses real numerology principles using the names and how they sound, and based on each name, this compatibility score is based on ancient numerology principles. To get an accurate compatibility score using this App, just type in your name and your partner’s name and tap ‘GO’ to see how compatible you both are, in all walks of life. This is indicated by a test score. The score tells you that how much each one can help the other person, or tells you how much care is present between them and also tells you if both of you are in alignment with the general life path. Enter the name by which you are called, or most know for, rather than the full name. It can even be your NickName. Keying in your Name on the left, will let you know how much your partner supports you, and keying in your partner’s name on the left, shows how much you support your partner. Download and have fun, you can test it on your friends too!! *** What our users say *** @ Scary accurate! In a good way :)

I put the same person in using nicknames as well as actual names and it gave the exact same reading. That’s scary in a good way!

– byshelluva @ Love it

App is awesome…..works good!!!!!!!

– byRodgers121212 @ Good

I love this app. Works great!!!

– byMaxuser1019

Evilibrium: Soul Hunters

Normally $2.99.

Adventure awaits you in the cruel end days of the 19th century. Dark science and mysticism has found souls to be material enough to be used as a source of energy. Encounter horrific creatures, dark rituals and secret cults as you hunt monsters, capture their souls and use them to create, upgrade, and evolve an army of your own. Evilibrium: Soul Hunters is a unique mix of a CCG and a storytelling quest. The twisting plot is told through numerous quests where your actions matter.

Explore the murky forests and deep dungeons of a large world, while unraveling the mysteries of the Universe and trying to stay alive. KEY FEATURES

– Over 100 souls to catch and evolve up to 5 stages

– Over 20 unique bosses and 20 unique faction units to earn

– Your choices matter, choose your fate in an open world with several finales

– Dozens of locations, exciting narrative quests and comic interludes

– Deep tactics and dynamic real-time battles

– Play offline! No internet connection required

