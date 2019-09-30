Leak may reveal a new PlayStation 5 feature that no one saw coming

The PlayStation 5 will be released about a year from now, likely in time for the 2020 holiday season. That doesn’t mean the next PlayStation is a complete mystery, though. Aside from the design and launch details, we do know the console will feature powerful internals, both when it comes to processor and graphics, as well as a fast SSD that will dramatically reduce loading times. On top of that, a new leak suggests that Sony might be working on another exciting PS5 feature that no one expected.

Documentation that Sony filed for a Voice Help System Using Artificial Intelligence patent reveals the company has been developing a virtual assistant that would be exclusive to Sony’s new gaming console. Tentatively called PlayStation Assist, this voice-enabled assistant would be able to help users as they play different games. The assistant would provide information about game objectives as well as items the gamers should procure.

Image Source: Sony via TechTastic

Some images show how Horizon Zero Down players would get information about a specific sword directly from the console. Players can also request information about missions, locations, opponents, and puzzles, Dutch blog TechTastic explains. The assistant connects to Sony’s servers for information, and then returns the solution on the screen, the report notes.

More interestingly, the PlayStation Assist app would also work on mobile devices, delivering general information about a game — how long you’ve played it, or when you started it — as well as info about in-game content, like the quests available in a specific portion of a map.

Image Source: Sony via TechTastic

As with any other patent, Sony’s documentation isn’t enough to confirm the feature will be introduced on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sony is researching the technology. Microsoft’s Xbox, meanwhile, supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, although these third-party assistants won’t deliver the kind of real-time gaming information that PlayStation Assist promises.