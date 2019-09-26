It’s pretty easy to let your home become a mess. It’s almost human nature to buy more things than we really need. Those rain boots you bought six years ago at a flea market? Buried in your closet. That fur coat you swore was going to be in style forever? Wouldn’t be caught dead wearing it now. And those parachute pants aren’t even worth mentioning. So if you’re someone who is a bit sentimental and prefers to keep all those things you purchased on a whim, you might need to look into other storage options. There are a few different ways to store some of your items without having to resort to big bins or cardboard boxes. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best storage options for excess clutter.

Best Storage Cabinet

If you’re looking for a traditional storage cabinet that’s both decorative and adept at storing and organizing the excess items in your home, the Sauder 416825 Harbor View Storage Cabinet is a great fit. This stylish armoire helps hide your excess clutter behind louver detailed doors. It contains four fully adjustable shelves, with a full upper shelf made to store a plethora of knick-knacks and miscellaneous items. The engineered wood construction makes for a sturdy, durable design, and aesthetically speaking, it fits great in any bedroom or family room, thanks to the stylish salt oak finish and solid wood knobs.

Most Versatile Storage Cabinet

For a versatile storage cabinet that you can utilize in practically any room in the house or even the garage, the SystemBuild Kendall 36″ Utility Storage Cabinet is a fantastic option. This storage cabinet comes in a variety of neutral colors — white, black, and gray, so they can fit in virtually any area in the house. Whether it’s your kitchen, garage, or bedroom, this versatile storage space will seamlessly fit in. It comes with soft close hinges to ensure safety, adjustable feet to keep your cabinets level, a wall anchor kit to keep your furniture from tipping, and three shelves for organization.

Best Wardrobe Storage

No room in your bedroom closet? No problem. The SONGMICS 59 Inch Closet Organizer Wardrobe Closet is an effective and convenient option for the rest of your clothes and shoes. This is, essentially, a pop-up closet that is super easy to put together and contains more than enough storage room for a variety of items. It’s made of a non-woven fabric cover, waterproof fabric tiers, steel tube and PP Plastic Connectors for a convenient alternative to a regular closet. It can be placed in your room, a walk-in-closet, or really anywhere you need extra space. The whole thing comes in at around 59″L x 17.7″W x 68.9″H in size.