Best Ottoman to Rest Your Feet On

Kicking back, relaxing, and throwing your feet up after a hard day’s work is a luxury reserved for kings. Well, scratch the “king” part — it’s pretty much reserved for anybody with an ottoman. While many people focus on the chair itself, having an ottoman can really be a difference maker in terms of overall comfort. They’re especially useful for people who aren’t big fans of recliner chairs and their, at times, awkward layout. Plus, you can’t really store anything in a recliner. An ottoman is a simpler, decorative option that can have a few different uses depending on the model. If you’re looking into buying a new ottoman for your living room setup, you’re in luck — there are a few great deals on ottomans on the web. Let’s go through some of your best options.

Best Ottoman Set

If you’re looking for an ottoman set to spice up your living room, the Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Sheridan Storage Bench with Two Side Ottomans is a great choice. The storage bench itself is, by all intents and purposes, a larger ottoman with storage capabilities and a comfortable, cushioned top. When the top is reversed, it reveals a serving tray, essentially making this cool piece of furniture a hybrid ottoman, serving tray, stool, side table, and footrest. And of course, it comes with two smaller ottomans to complete the set.

Best Single Ottoman

For those looking for a simple, stylish ottoman for their home or office, the Otto & Ben Folding Toy Box Chest with Memory Foam Seat will work wonders. In terms of comfort, you’re not going to do better than this ottoman. It’s made with a memory foam padded seat for added comfort and is lined with brown faux leather to help better fit your aesthetic. This 15″x15″x15″ ottoman features decent storage ability and can also fold easily, in the event you want to put it away for future use. However, it’s unlikely you’re going to want to do that anytime soon.

Best Ottoman for Storage

Storage can be a key factor when it comes to finding the right ottoman. If additional storage is paramount for you, the SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench should be a great fit. With dimensions of 43″L x 15″W x 15″H and an extra-large volume of 120 liters, this ottoman is great for anybody that needs a place to put some of their excess items. It can easily sit up to two adults, with a max weight capacity of 660 lbs, and the black faux leather design makes it a simple, yet stylish option that can fit in nearly any living room.