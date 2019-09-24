Did you decide to pass on picking up a new iPhone 11 over the weekend? Don’t worry because you can still make your current iPhone or iPad feel fresh by installing some new apps. We’ve rounded up the best premium iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free today, and we’ve listed them all below. These are all limited-time deals though, so be sure to get them for free while you still can.

Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera

Normally $0.99.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories, Cuji Photo is a random film camera, analog film camera with film defects localized exposure and light leakage effects, make your own special photographs hazy atmosphere and feeling, showing a distinct uniqueness, just like back to the 80s. — KEY FEATURES

• Analog imperfect flaws to make your photography more perfect!

• most vintage and emotional Photography in a whole new way!

• This is not to be missed photographers leaked app!

Download Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera

WidgeTunes – The Music Widget

Normally $0.99.

WidgeTunes is a Notification Center widget app that lets you choose to play your favorite music without unlock your screen or open the Music app. CNET: “With just a swipe and the WidgeTunes app, you can access your iTunes playlists and albums” (http://cnet.co/1xsY7ZU) AppAdvice: “It’s the ideal app for those who have a ton of music stored locally” WidgeTunes is the easiest way to play music on iPhone. Just swipe down from the top of the screen on your iPhone and select a playlist or album from WidgeTunes widget. View all your iPhone playlists and albums on a easy to use widget!

Just select a playlist or album to play on your iPhone.

Save any album or playlist to your favorites so you can find it easily. To add a playlist or album to favorites, tap on star button.

To remove a playlist or album from favorites tap again on full star button.

View your favorites playlists and albums on Favorites tab.

Download WidgeTunes – The Music Widget

Phot – instant film quick cam

Normally $0.99.

Phot Cam is the filter camera photo editor, offers classic artworks, add creative artwork & treasure the special moment forever, Phot Cam lets you express even the most subtle mood on your photos. • Various theme stickers package

• Make your photo even more realistic.

• Different Frame textures for each film.

• Add sentimental text to personalize.

• Photo editing adjustment tools.

• Share your Photo on Social Networks.

• Customize your photo adding caption.

Download Phot – instant film quick cam

Storyglory

Normally $2.99.

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER @ AGING2.0 MINNEAPOLIS 2017

Privately record, save, and share your family’s stories. No ads, ever. WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT

Stumbling upon a long-lost photo is a joy — instantly bringing back life’s precious stories. Storyglory helps you preserve and savor these memories in a heartfelt and private way. WHAT IT’S GREAT FOR

• Oral history, to preserve the legacy of family and friends

• Family reunions

• Wedding toasts and presentations

• Private personal tributes to a friend or loved one

• Funeral memorials and remembrances

• School projects between kids and their grandparents HOW IT WORKS

1. Start with a photo — old or new.

2. Record your voice or someone else reflecting on the photo — the people, places, events, feelings that come to mind.

3. Share the story privately with only the people you choose so they can savor the memories and add their own.

4. Enjoy beautiful hardcover printed books for gifts and family archives.

Download Storyglory

Aeroplane Chess 3D

Normally $2.99.

For childhood classic games, Ludo / Flying / Aeroplane chess must be the one. On mobile app store, there is a lot of Ludo chess games, but most of them are unsatisfactory customer needs (including what we have made before), summarized a lot of customer opinion, this game should be able to make you satisfied. Features: – Customizable game rules, Aeroplane chess has many variation rules, different places are different, we preset two most common rules set, you can play directly. And also has two customizable rules set for you to define your rule. – Single / Multiplayer / Network / Multi-platform Battle, no matter you want play with computer or play with others people, either you only has one device or you have four devices with different OS, you also can play together. – Full 3D game view, free to zoom in / out / rotate – Dark theme, this is a very interesting theme, we ensure you have never played before, it is our game unique features. – A lot of different wallpapers. – No need to buy game point to play. You can play it forever! P.S. network battle require WiFi network

Download Aeroplane Chess 3D

The Happy App

Normally $1.99.

The happy app reminds you about things that go well. Not too long ago, I was struggling to stay positive and get on top of things. So, I forced myself to think about something that went well during the day before I tried to sleep. Sometimes I had to dig deep, but it worked and I soon started writing down the happiest moment of every day. I tried a handful of existing gratitude journals and diary apps, but needed something simple – so I built the happy app and use it every day. I hope it works for you too :) Kevin Brown

__________________ Customer Feedback: “Great app! Just what I was looking for. Wish I’d invented it :)” “Brilliant. At 9pm each day the Happy App reminds me to be grateful for my amazing life.” “Great idea, so simple and really seems to lift your mood . Great to have such easy access to good memories.” “Really nice to actively think of and capture a ‘gone well’ for the day and to be able to see all these over a period of time” “It’s funny how such a simple thing can make you really stop and think about your happiness :-)” “I love this app! I find myself thinking throughout the day of things that I will be able to write down when my Happy App reminder asks me each night. “I’ve been using the happy app for a couple of weeks. Really makes you think more positively and when you’re having a bad day – you have a whole collection of good memories at your fingertips.”

__________________ Features: Configurable reminder to write down one thing that went well during your day Beautiful, simple user experience. Browse your happy moments and photos. Take the #100happydays challenge and share with your friends. In App Purchase prints all your happy things to a file that can be emailed, shared or printed – never lose your happy moments! __________________ Frequently Asked Questions Q. Can anyone else see my happy things?

A. No, your happy things are stored locally, unless you share them on Facebook. Q. How do I use the happy app to do the 100 happy days challenge?

A. Enter your happy moment, then press the Facebook Icon – add your current day, i.e. #Day23 and the happy app will post your moment to be shared with your friends.

Download The Happy App

PhotoTangler Collage Maker

Normally $2.99.

PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways. It’s easy, fun, and the results look like magic! Just drop photos on the canvas, and watch PhotoTangler seamlessly blend them together with any other photos nearby. Anyone can get gorgeous, professional looking results, even with no graphics experience! Unlike many collage makers out there, PhotoTangler does the hard work behind instantly blending and merging photos together for you. Instead of getting caught up learning grueling technical details, you can focus your time and energy on making gorgeous photo projects! Whether you’re using it for stunning social media pictures, general artwork, digital scrapbooking, to make a quick gift for a friend of family member, or even as a marketing tool for your business, the quick, high-quality results from this app will surely impress. PhotoTangler is a unique, easy and exciting solution to instantly merge photos into impressive collages.

Download PhotoTangler Collage Maker