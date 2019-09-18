It’s always a bit awkward when your dentist asks you the vaunted question: “Have you been flossing?” Because, nine times out of ten — at least for some of us — you’ll reply with a sheepish “No.” Flossing, by most accounts, is not a fun affair, but water flossing is a whole different story. While it likely wouldn’t qualify as “fun” either, it’s far more manageable, doesn’t require reoccurring purchases like traditional floss, and of course, it’s far more effective. If you’re unfamiliar with water flossing or simply hesitant to try one, take a look below at some of the best water flossers on the market today. They’re reasonably priced, highly effective, and perhaps best of all, you’ll never have to lie to your dentist about flossing again. That in itself might be worth the investment.

Best Overall Water Flosser

The Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator For Teeth is a professional quality water flosser with a relatively inexpensive price tag. For starters, the Waterpik removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is advertised to be 50 percent more effective than traditional floss. It’s also the only water flosser that has managed to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Featuring advanced gum treating technology, the Waterpik contains a massage mode for gum stimulation and an enhanced pressure system with 10 settings ranging from 10 to 100 PSI. Plus, it comes with seven different removable tips for different family members and needs, in addition to a high volume reservoir and flow control system for easy cleanup.

Best Water Flosser for Travel

If you need something a little more portable for constant traveling, then the Panasonic Cordless Water Flosser is a great option. Unlike the Waterpik, this flosser doesn’t need to be docked for use and is 100 percent cordless, making it great to take with you when you’re on the road or out of the country. Despite its portable nature, it’s powerful, with waterjet or waterjet plus air-in water flossing settings of up to 1500 pulses per minute. It’s also 100 percent waterproof and dishwasher-safe and comes with two separate flosser nozzles and an AC charging stand.

Best Value Water Flosser

In terms of value, the Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner is a can’t-miss purchase. It contains all the features you’d want in a water flosser, including a versatile 30-100 PSI pressure range, an impressive 1800 times/min pulse rate with three different pulse modes, an auto-timer, a 360° rotating long nozzle for hard to reach spots, and a generous 300ML detachable water tank and waterproof design for uninterrupted flossing. It’s also travel-friendly and features a long-lasting battery life for extended use.