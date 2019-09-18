Marvel is about to solve two of the remaining mysteries from ‘Endgame’, but we have a long wait ahead of us

Avengers: Infinity War set up Endgame perfectly to become the highest-grossing movie ever. The first film ended with an amazing cliffhanger and offered plenty of mysteries that needed solving, so Marvel fans flocked to cinemas to see how Marvel fixed everything. And Marvel did offer answers to most of our questions, although not everything was perfectly explained. We still have secrets that need to be addressed, with at least one if not two answers expected to come in the future… but we’ll all have to wait a little longer.

We’ve often talked about Endgame and the film’s controversial plot decisions, as the directors and writers explained some of the events that caused confusion with fans. It’s all pretty clear what happened overall with the characters so there’s no need to go into all of that again. But there is still one thing — well, two things, according to actor Tom Hiddleston — that need to be addressed: Is Loki really dead? And what is he doing with the cube?

We already think we know the answer to the first one thanks to comments from the Russo brothers back in 2018, months before the Endgame premiere:

The Russo’s were asked about a fan theory that Bruce Banner is really Loki in disguise. They answered. That “Loki is dead.” — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

Considering that Loki died at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, well before the snap, it seemed pretty clear that he died for good. But then, there were fan theories that claimed he may have faked his death to escape the Mad Titan, as some fans had a hard time coming to terms with the character’s death.

Hiddleston said as much earlier this week during an appearance on The Late Show:

In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out this spring, two questions have been asked: Is Loki really dead, and what is Loki doing with that cube? And this series will answer both of those questions.

As you can see from the quote above, it’s the Loki Disney+ TV series that will solve both of these Marvel secrets. But Loki only won’t debut until spring 2021, so we all have a long wait ahead of us.

To touch on that second question, however, we’ll remind you that Loki’s existence and separate timeline is already official. The Russo brothers told Business Insider back in May that Loki does indeed exist in a separate reality after having stolen the Tessaract. Here’s the actual exchange from that interview:

Clark: At the end, when Cap brings the stones back in time, does he correct all the timelines that got screwed up? Is there a past Loki still out there? Joe: The intent was that he was going to correct the past timelines at the point that the stones left. Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality.

That said, we have no idea what the series Loki series will be about. All we know is that it’s an official part of the MCU Phase 4 and that it’ll feature plenty of time travel, according to some reports.

Here’s Hiddleston’s full interview from Colbert’s show: