There are still a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, but don’t worry if you miss them. Why? Because we’ve got six fresh free downloads for you to check out on Tuesday, and they represent the best sales you’ll find in the App Store. They’re all only free for a limited time though, so hurry up and download them while they’re still free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.

MailTime Pro Email Messenger

Normally $2.99.

MailTime makes email as easy as text messaging. We reformat your cluttered email threads into clean chat bubbles! *MailTime Pro connects with an unlimited number of email accounts. The default version of MailTime will always be free, but every additional account beyond the default two will be charged. Email message anyone with an email address on MailTime and send photos, documents and assign tasks right from your phone. We sync all your desktop emails and smartly sort them into conversational emails and newsletters so you can deal with your inbox easily on the go. MailTime works with your favorite email services: Now supports ALL Email Providers! Exchange, IMAP, Gmail, Google Mail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, AOL, Microsoft Office 365, Hotmail, MSN, Mail.ru, QQ, 163, 126, and more! You can add multiple accounts on MailTime Pro for free! ————

Features Email Messaging:

Our content parsing engine cuts out annoying metadata to display emails in clean bubbles. View your emails as conversations, not threads! Communicate, Don’t Organize:

Our intelligent inbox sorts out the Important humans from the newsletters, discounts, and other machine-generated mail in All Mail. Talk to people you care about, not machines! Group Chats:

Managing your conversations in MailTime is just like a group chat. To add, remove, or switch participants to ‘cc’ or ‘bcc’, just swipe left and change your participants’ status. TOO LONG; DIDN’T READ:

Just like Twitter prevents you from writing more than 140 characters, MailTime alerts you if your message is too long. You can still send them, but no guarantees that they’ll be read! UPDATES: Adding support for Multiple Select! Now users can search within MailTime from any screen using the Spotlight Search. Jump into a new email with 3D Touch, Peek into emails before opening, Swipe a quick reply, or Long Press to expand email bubbles, addresses, contacts and web links with ease. ————

FAQ “What does it look like to someone who doesn’t have the app?”

To non-MailTime users, messages appear as normal emails. If you’d like to view the original email within MailTime, you can tap on the corresponding bubble. “Does my friend have to download MailTime app to chat with me?” No. All your friends need is an email address. MailTime is a messenger which leverages email as its platform. Whatever clients or softwares your friends are using, they can still send emails to you via your email address. MailTime syncs all your desktop emails, and presents them in a mobile-friendly messaging style.

Download MailTime Pro Email Messenger

Dwelp

Normally $0.99.

Dwelp is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. Dwelp is an elegant little puzzler with a brand new game mechanic. To complete a puzzle, just link all of the same-colored dots by placing them one near another. There’s a catch, though… Once you have connected two dots, the others of the same color become locked in their place. It’s so simple to understand, yet it opens up a whole world of possibilities! Why “only” 120 puzzles, then? Because they were carefully selected from hundreds of others, in order to offer you only the best of the best. Each puzzle has more than one solution (and some have thousands). Will you find the one that requires the least number of moves? That’s the real challenge! Should you complete it, you will be treated to a select number of puzzles that are bordering on impossibility. But the satisfaction of solving one of those can’t be described in words… Designed specifically for the iOS devices and carefully crafted to the tiniest detail, Dwelp brings you puzzle solving at its finest. === FEATURES === • 120 hand-crafted puzzles with a smooth difficulty curve

• An ultra-hard puzzle pack, if you are up to a tough challenge and have some good hours to spare

• Bonus puzzle pack with a different type of gameplay

• Handy features like the puzzle previewer, the progress saver and the powerful undoer, to enhance your gaming experience

• Easy one-handed portrait-mode control

• Working equally fine in landscape mode without any rotation Enjoy!

Download Dwelp

Mini Calculator Keyboard – Pluskey

Normally $0.99.

Use Mini Calculator Keyboard to SAVE TIME !

*** No more swapping between apps to calculate! ***

for everyday math, super easy and fast.

Custom keyboard with a big and intuitive numpad for iPhone and iPad users only! A must have keyboard Percentage calculations in 1-click

Mathematical equations solved easily

The perfect calculation widget for you iPhone and iPad Quick math calc for kids +Plus Emoji icons merged into keypad Simple easy to use calc Easy keyboard features make operation an intuitive breeze:

– Swipe down to HIDE the calculator

– Swipe right to CHANGE to next keyboard

– Tap on black line to INSERT numbers

– Back button ERASE last digits from calculation Now your iPhone doubles as a full power keyboard calculator.

Great for work, school, or just being super fast calculator. Pluskey is your calc app

Download Mini Calculator Keyboard – Pluskey

SatFinder Pro

Normally $3.99.

SatFinder PRO is a professional tool for tuning your satellite antenna. Description:

You no longer need to search for desired satellite, just press “Power” button, point your iOS device towards the sky and watch all available satellites of your location. This program also is a transponders data base of all TV/RADIO satellites in the world. You can easily find a satellite parameters. Features:

– Sort by satellite

– Search by channel name, radio name, provider name

– Sort by frequency

– Sort by Ku & C -bands

– Displaying the channel name, radio station, a provider with the link to the official site, encoding display

– Displaying a frequency, polarization, FEC and Symbol Rate

– Azimuth, Elevation, LNB Skew angels for the desired satellite

– Smart satellite search with sound indication

– Manual compass for iPods

– Push notifications about database update every 10 days!

– List of favorites

– Satellite calculator An enormous data base. More than 12,800 video channels, 3900 radio stations and 180 Internet service providers Usage instructions:

– For best accuracy hold your device in portrait position

– Tap on “Power” button

– Make some device movements for compas calibration if needed

– Look at device display and try to get 180° at “Heading” indicator if you are in the northern hemisphere and 0° if you are in the southern hemisphere. All available satellites should be appear

– Now you can easily move your device and find desired satellite. It will be a real satellite position in the sky

Download SatFinder Pro

Depello – color splash photos

Normally $2.99.

Color splash images instantly! It’s super quick and super easy. No finger painting is needed! All you have to do is tap on the color you want to highlight! Depello makes it possible to create stunning and effectful grayscale images with just a tap. Depello is a photo editing tool which converts your images and photos into black and white but preserves and highlights a color of your choice using state of the art computer vision algorithms. Make that red apple stand out among all the green ones!

The user interface is easy to use with minimal controls for smooth navigating and pinch to zoom features etc. Want to create amazing looking photos with the tap of a finger? Look no further, Depello is the app for you! It’s the best and easiest colorsplash / colorpop / recolor tool in the App Store! WHY USE DEPELLO: • Color splash/Color pop any image and and start highlighting colors

• Pinch to zoom and just tap the color of your choice

• Peek and pop with full 3D-touch supports on app icon and in image album

• Stay creative on both iPhone and iPad, in portrait and landscape!

• Supports multitasking on iOS9 or later

• Tell the world about your latest creations on Instagram and Facebook

Download Depello – color splash photos

PirTie

Normally $0.99.

PirTie is a visual that is similar to tie die. It uses simplistic math mapped smoothly onto a sphere. The angle of vision can be widened to see more of the mapping. That is done using the pinch zoom feature. The pan gesture will rotate the sphere. There are many images, some will look similar at first glance, but at a closer look, it is probably at least slightly different. Double tap for a new picture. Triple tap to snap a portrait or landscape high resolution photo. Single tap to change colors. TVOut feature with proper hookup. Enjoy!!! **WARNING** This has rotating color and/or flashing/flickering light, which can cause seizures in persons with photosensitive epilepsy. If you have any form of seizures, epilepsy, visual photosensitivity, or wear a pacemaker you should not use this app or any like it without consulting your physician first. In addition, even if you have never had a seizure, there is a small chance that you or a friend are photosensitive, and exposure to flashing light can or may cause a seizure. It is not recommended to use this app for long periods of time. If you are not willing to accept this risk, please do not use this app or show to anyone without accepting responsibility.

Download PirTie