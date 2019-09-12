Best Water Shoe for Adults

If you’re somebody who constantly finds themselves in natural waters — and quickly realize that the modern human foot isn’t cut out for walking on that terrain — then you’re probably in need of some type of water shoe. Now, this doesn’t make you a “shoobie;” it makes you smart. Between rocks, jagged shells, and even the potential of broken glass, wearing a pair of water shoes can be a total lifesaver. There are different types of water shoes, based on a few variables, that you can choose from. Let’s take a look at some that are worthwhile to consider.

Best Water Shoes for Active People

If you’re the super active type — meaning you’re prone to go from hiking to cliff jumping to surfing to cycling to kayaking and then back to hiking— you’re going to want a water shoe that essentially doubles as a regular shoe. The DOUSSPRT Men’s Water Shoes certainly fit the bill. They’re durable and provide great support, yet they’re also perfect for the water, thanks to the quick-dry fabric and breathable air mesh upper. If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves switching between the land and the sea, these battle-tested, versatile water shoes are the perfect fit.

Best Quick-Dry Water Shoe

If drying quickly is the most important aspect of your water shoe purchase, then you should opt for the Mishansha Mens Womens Quick-Dry Water Shoe. Made with a spandex fabric upper and rubber soles, these shoes are strong and durable enough to withstand nature’s twists and turns. However, they’re also super flexible, and, best of all, they dry incredibly fast. Between the ultra-lightweight fabric made for fast draining and cross ventilation and drainage holes at the bottom of the anti-slip rubber sole, these shoes will dry quicker than anything else you’ve ever worn. They’re also super comfortable and easy to slip on and off, thanks to the pull tap at the heel.

Best Aqua Socks

For those who only need a thin layer of protection and don’t want anything too intrusive, the Barerun Barefoot Quick-Dry Water Sports Shoes Aqua Socks are a great option. These shoes slip on and off like socks. They’re flexible and comfortable, thanks to the breathable, stretchable and smooth fabric uppers. While they’re not as thick as some of the other water shoes, they still offer top-notch protection for your foot, as they’re still made with a high-quality rubber sole. So if you’re looking for something a little lighter, these shoes — or socks — are perfect.