Best Surge Protector

Having a wide array of electronics, in a sense, can be both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you have tons of cool technology at your disposal. The downside is, of course, you also probably have a bunch of wires and not enough outlets. Even if you opt to go wireless, there’s always, of course, the charger in the way. Well, this can all be rectified with a solid surge protector. Not only do they make your electronics setups safer and surge-free, but they can also help you alleviate your “lack of outlets” problem, so to speak. Let’s go through some of the best surge protectors, so you can be one click away from a surge and mess-free life.

Best Six-Outlet Surge Protector

For your standard six-outlet surge protector, you can’t go wrong with the GE 6 Outlet Surge Protector. Thanks to its 10-foot cord, you have a lot of room to play with, so you can connect devices that are decently spaced apart without issue. The plug itself is also flat, making it easy to connect behind furniture. It’s also quite safe, with a stellar 800 Joules protection rating, integrated circuit breaker, and twist-to-close safety outlets to protect you from shock when not in use.

Best 12-Outlet Surge Protector

If you need the extra outlets, the Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/ 8ft Cord should do the trick. This power strip comes with an eight-foot cord and right-angle AC plug, so you can fit AC adapters and other larger plugs and it contains a 6,000v maximum spike voltage. Despite its ability to power up to 12 different devices, it’s been given a 3,940 Joule energy rating, and is backed by a Lifetime Warranty and protected by $300,000 connected equipment warranty, ensuring you and your family the full safety it deserves.

Best Smart Surge Protector

Tech-savvy people will love the Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar, an innovative, intuitive version of the classic power strip. After connecting this four-outlet power strip, you can control it via your phone, thanks to the free app that can turn your device into a remote. You can control the switch with your phone, as well as all your home electronics, and even schedule a set timer, for when you’re not in your home. It also has voice control features compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google home assistant, and IFTTT. It’s compatible with any standard WiFi router and is totally UL approved, making it a safe, durable, and smart purchase — pun intended.