Earth for Minecraft

Normally $0.99.

The ULTIMATE home design app. Tired of those lame 2D apps where you have no clue what it would look like it real life? Get this app today! Create a 3D structure of what you’d want your dream house to be!

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync

Normally $1.99.

You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the WiFi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Now you can connect to multiple cloud accounts to manage your cloud drives in a single application with the ability to download, upload, view and stream video or music directly. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. *** KEY FEATURES ***

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE:

Support multiple link to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex Disk storage accounts.

*required additional in app purchase. – PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features. – MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask as well as direct video and music streaming from cloud storage. – DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML – HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected. – FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder. – FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you. – EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes. – TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device. – IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library. – PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID and Face ID support. – UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. *** AUDIO PLAYER ***

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask.

– Cloud storage music streaming.

– Build in visualiser and equaliser controller. *** VIEWABLE FORMATS ***

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Easy Spending Expense Tracker

Normally $1.99.

The Easy Spending expense tracker, is the most powerful and convenient daily money management, and budget planning App, for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget. Easy Spending is now, all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it on any iOS device with this App installed. Easy Spending also helps you in yearly tax preparation reports, so that filing of your taxes is just a tap away. Comes with easy gestures with well spaced layouts and large fonts, for easy viewing and readability. It also has the convenience of an Finance Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. HIGHLIGHTS @ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent and seamless cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders. @ Recurring income/expense tracking @ MULTIPLE ACCOUNT(S) Summary in a single screen, and nice reports. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Fast Search based on category and notes $ Allows transactions to be emailed as CSV, and also uploaded to your Google Drive account $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. $ Use MULTIPLE accounts like Checking, Savings, Credit card, Cash flow, Mortgage accounts etc. *** REPORTS *** $ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts, saves a lot time during tax season. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account — Automatic Backup Service —-

Automatic Backup Service is an auto-renewable In-App purchase that lets you take automatic backup without you having to do anything manually. Just keep using the App, and an automatic backup of all you data is safely stored either weekly or monthly. When you App is deleted by mistake or phone is replaced there is no hassle in getting your data back. This feature is offered as a free trial for one month, and the cost of subscription is $0.99 per month, after the trial period. It auto-renews every month until it is cancelled. This feature is also offered as an annual subscription with a cost of $7.99 per year, with a initial trial period of 1 month. It auto-renews every year until it is cancelled. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase, and account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable. Privacy policy and terms of use https://tektontek.com/termsofuse.php *** What our users say *** @ As a financial planner for 42 years this App is all you need. Its simple clean and to the point. If you think you need more than this, then you don’t get it.

– LouCFP @ Excellent

I am using this app to track our club income/expenses. So easy to use and to create reports then email to whoever needs a copy ! I love it !.

– i apple @ User Friendly Plus!

“I use this app every single day and is by far the most valuable app on my iPhone.” – John Fredrick NY

LAYÒUT

Normally $0.99.

Some moments may have slipped away in our life, but will last forever in our memory.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories.

One day when you look back on this journey, the most memorable part will always be those who travled with you. LAYÒUT offers classic quote artworks, Capture precious life milestone photos by marking them with beautifully crafted artwork & personalized text, share & treasure forever! Impress your friends and have fun adding a quotes to your photos!

Add creative artwork & treasure the special moment forever. • SOCIAL MEDIA QUOTES BUNDLE

Redesigned social media templates to create stunning Instagram posts, Facebook cover photos, YouTube channel art, Pinterest graphics, and more. Brand your social media profiles cohesively with ready-to-use assets that fit your visual style. LAYÒUT is the simplest and most powerful instant photo camera to transform your regular posts into creative posters in a few clicks. It’s simple

1) Snap the precious moment as it happens or select from camera roll.

2) Add our creative artwork.

3) Add poster and text to personalize.

4) Save & share! With LAYÒUT, choose from of graphics, and fonts to overlay, add and edit text and design photos to boost your social media profile, invite people to a party or share a motivational quote. • Overlay effects, filters, text and colors.

• Invite people to a party or share a motivational quote.

• Instant record shooting date.

• Poster and magazine-style layouts.

• Easily add text to photos .

• Instant Photo Camera

• Enhance your images with magic filters.

• Blend photos to create your unique style.

• Mask out image text for a professionally-designed look. — FEATURES — • QUOTES ARTWORK

beautifully crafted artwork to mark your ones exciting milestones & special moments. • MAGAZINE LAYOUTS

Magazine presets for the most stylish photo editing, design your photos like a magazine, a poster, or a themed album. • FAST FILTERS

Add gorgeous filters to highlight special moments. • FILM EFFECT

Textures that subtly brings all kinds of mood and Light Leaks. • UNIQUE TEXT

Add sentimental text to personalize. • PHOTO EDITOR

Professional editing tools, brightness & contrast, hue & saturation, vibrance, color, highlight & shadow, sharpen, clarity. • SHARE

Share your precious life Pics with friends and family in seconds via social media, text or email. • ACCESS EXTRAS

Want more? Unlock over 1150+ additional premium artwork packs.

Visual Math 4D

Normally $1.99.

Visual Math 4D is a graphical calculator that allows you to visualize and solve your mathematical equations. It supports various types of equations, such as polar, spherical, parametric and implicit equations, which can be visualized and animated in 2D and 3D. You can also plot and animate vector fields in 2D and 3D. Features:

– solve equations

– plot cartesian functions with intersections

– plot polar- and spherical functions

– plot parametric equations in 2D and 3D

– plot complex functions (draw real part & imaginary part)

– plot vector fields in 2D and 3D

– plot implicit equations in 2D and 3D

– plot contour maps ins 2D and 3D

– support for complex numbers

– vectors & matrices

– truth- and value tables

– trigonometrical and hyperbolic functions

– piecewise-defined functions

– logarithmic functions

– logical & binary operators

– definite integral

– n-th derivations

– statistical functions (nPr, nCr, rand..)

– physical and mathematical constants with their units

– animate variables

– share content with other apps

– no network connection required

– and a lot more The app is easy to use and helps students and engineers to visualize and solve their mathematical equations.

Table Score

Normally $0.99.

– The score board with easy operation

– Names, numbers, points and bars are displayable

– Stopwatch/timer feature (add-on) This app is a score board for table tennis, billiards, and every board games.

It’s possible to use by easy operation.

