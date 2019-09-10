15 most-watched shows from Netflix, Amazon, and other top streaming services this week

If appearance alone is any guide, Amazon spared no expense on the sumptuous, evocative sets and costumes it prepared to build the fantasy world of its new series Carnival Row — which introduces viewers to magical creatures, a fictional Victorian-era city and a story that, to say the least, has a lot going on. Packed into the narrative is a potent mix of magic, crimes to be solves, politics, the treatment of migrants and immigrants as well as an uneasy balance between fairies and humans, and whether you’re ultimately a fan or not, the show seems to have served Amazon’s purpose, based on at least one metric.

According to fresh data about what shows viewers have been watching the most across the major streaming platforms over the past week, Amazon’s Carnival Row is at the top of the list.

That’s based on data from streaming search engine Reelgood, which shared with BGR a list of the top 15 shows its viewers have watched the most between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5. Netflix productions, as you might imagine, dominate the list of entries in the Top 5, including series like 13 Reasons Why and Mindhunter — except for the #1 spot, which, as we said, belongs this week to Carnival Row.

Image Source: Amazon

No surprise, Amazon has already re-upped it for a second season. Anecdotally, the series — which only debuted on Amazon about a week and a half ago — has also already generated an ample degree of media coverage, attention, and buzz that has eluded too many of the streamer’s previous projects up to this point.

Meantime, here’s a look at the rest of this week’s list of the top 15 most-watched shows across all services, based on Reelgood viewer data: