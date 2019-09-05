Although summertime is waning, there’s a good chance you’re not willing to concede spending any less time on your patio, especially if you just recently had it done. If you’re someone who likes to hang out on your patio year-round, you should probably consider getting a patio heater. Not only are they great for the fall/early winter months, but they can also add some decorative flair to your patio area. There are a few different types of patio heaters to choose from, but do not fret, we’re here to help. Let’s go through some of the best patio heater options.

Best Standing Patio Heater

If you’re looking for a standard standing patio heater that looks great and provides optimum space heating capabilities, the Fire Sense Hammer Tone Bronze Patio Heater is the perfect purchase. With a 46,000 BTU output and Piezo ignition system, this is a powerful, easy-to-light heater that is capable of heating large areas with ease. All you have to do is hook up a standard 20 lb LPG barbecue tank (not included) and you’re ready to go. Complete with wheels for easy mobility and a tip-over protection system to ensure you and your guests’ safety, this patio heater is ideal for anyone in need of a solid, mobile heating device to break out anytime it gets a little chilly.

Best Fire Pit Heater

A fire pit can do wonders — both in terms of decoration and heating — for any patio area. The Outland Living Series 401 Brown 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table presents itself as a versatile, stylish option for any patio owner. If you’re someone who likes to sit around a fire on a cool summer night, this is a great choice. It’s durable, very low-maintenance, and contains an easy-to-use push-button spark ignition system with 35,000 BTUs of power for a controlled, smoke-free flame. Even when you’re not using the fire pit, it’s a very aesthetically pleasing table, with a tempered glass tabletop and arctic ice decorative rock set in the middle. In terms of pure style and sleekness, this fire pit remains a notch above the rest.

Best Fire Pit Heater for Value

Now if you’re looking for a basic fire pit style heater that’s a little less expensive, the Endless Summer GAD15258SP LP Gas Outdoor Fire Table is a great place to start. First off, despite its moderate price tag and relatively small size (it’s only around 31″ x 31″), this stylish tabletop heater is powerful, with a 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner and integrated ignition. It also includes a full protective cover and table insert for when you’re not planning on making a fire, and brown fire glass to help make your fire glisten a little extra in the night sky. When it comes to price, quality, and versatility you can’t do much better than this product from Endless Summer.