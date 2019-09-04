Best Pull-up Bar

Some of the least heralded workouts out there today are some of the most effective. This is especially true when it comes to classic bodyweight exercises, as they largely fly under the radar in today’s increasingly fad-driven fitness climate. However, pull-ups and push-ups can go a long way, and while you can bang out a set of push-ups virtually anywhere, you have to get yourself a solid pull-up bar to get the full-body experience. There are plenty of inexpensive pull-up bars out there that can help transform your body without having to make a daily trip to the gym. Let’s go through some of the best of the best.

Best Doorway Pull-up Bar

For an easy-to-install (“install” might not even be the word here), versatile pull-up bar set, the Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar is the perfect purchase. All you have to do is stick it on any doorway up to 35.4 inches wide and you’ll have a sturdy pull-up bar ready to go. It comes with three different grips: a wide grip with an increased focus on your back, a narrow grip with a focus on your biceps, and a neutral grip for a little bit of everything. Plus, you can take it off of your door to use as an alternative for pull-ups or tricep dips. This bar is particularly great for those who are renting and don’t want to manually mount a pull-up bar and, in turn, put a couple of holes in your doorway/wall.

Best Mounted Pull-up Bar

On the other hand, if you don’t mind putting a couple of holes (and a semi-permanent pull-up bar) in your doorway if you want the extra stability, then the Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar is a great option. This heavy-duty chrome steel doorway pull-up bar comes with three mounts — two heavy-duty ones and one medium-duty set — with 26 to 39 inches of adjustable width, allowing the bar to fit in almost any doorway. The screw-in brackets are easy to adjust and remove, making it easy to change exercise locations on a whim. This bar also comes with a pair of non-slip, foam grips, which make for a comfortable grip from a variety of different pull-up positions.

Best Pull-up Bar Tower

For someone who wants to avoid the doorway altogether, there are other options. The Stamina 1690 Power Tower allows you to get a full-body workout on a gym-quality exercise rack. This separate set allows you to do multi-grip pull-ups and chin-ups with excellent support. You can also bang out a few supplementary exercises like dips, push-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises, and more, thanks to its diverse, adjustable design. Keep in mind, however, it supports only up to 250 lbs, so if you happen to weigh a little more, you might want something with a bit more support.