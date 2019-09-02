Android 10 release date for every Pixel leaked by mobile carrier

In anticipation of the final Android Q rollout, Google surprised the world a few days ago with a massive branding makeover. Dessert names have been abandoned in favor of numbers, and Android Q shall be known as Android 10 going forward. There will also be a new logo and font to go along with the name.

A Google customer service rep then told customers that all Pixel phones launched to date would get the final Android 10 update in early September. Soon after that, a similar leak came out of OnePlus, which indicated that it’s looking to update some of its phones to Android 10 on the same day the Pixels get the release. This brings us to the latest leak, which tells us the same thing: Android 10 is coming this week.

If you rock a Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or any of their respective XL versions, you’ll be able to download and install the final Android 10 update on September 3rd, as soon as Google releases it. The news comes from Canadian carrier Rogers, via 9to5Google, which listed the same launch date for all eight phones. September 3rd is also the date that Google and OnePlus representatives told consumers in previous days.

What is strange about the leak is that Rogers still refers to Android 10 as the “Q OS” release, but that doesn’t change the fact that Rogers should be more informed than the average user. After all, the final Android 10 build that will roll out to Pixel phones had to have been in testing with mobile operators.

Whether you are already on the latest Android 10 beta, or you’re still on Android 9, you should receive an update notification on your Pixel as soon as Google makes the final version available for download.

Some of the many OEMs that supported the Android Q beta this year will likely deploy Android 10 updates on those devices faster than usual, although not all vendors will be in a hurry to follow Google. If you own an Essential, OnePlus, or Nokia phone, however, you might be among the first non-Pixel owners to get Android 10 this year. This is just speculation at this point, as there’s no telling when these companies will update their devices.