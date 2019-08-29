‘Avengers: Endgame’ has a huge mistake that almost everybody missed

The digital and Blu-ray version of Avengers: Endgame have been out for a few weeks out now, giving fans of the MCU the best way to enjoy the film again. Now that you know what Avengers 4 is all about and won’t be surprised by the emotional twists and turns, you can focus on all the incredible Easter eggs in Endgame, some of which haven’t been discovered in theaters. You have to be able to freeze the image on the screen to realize someone may have been abusing the time portal, for example. The same goes for a different Easter egg that’s nearly invisible even after you stop playback.

But as it turns out, there’s also a huge Doctor Strange continuity error in Endgame that we all missed before, but now it has been uncovered. We have to warn you, however, that you can’t unsee it once you know it’s there.

Let’s start everything with that iconic Infinity War battle scene on Titan, where Thanos faced several Avengers and Guardians before taking the Time Stone from Doctor Strange and heading to Wakanda.

In spite of Strange and Co. putting up a great fight, Thanos was just too powerful for them, considering that he already had four Infinity Stones in his possession. Strange tried to keep the Time Stone out of his hands but ultimately had to relinquish it to save Tony Stark’s life. In the process, Thanos destroyed the Eye of Agamoto, the magical artifact that was used to hide the Time Stone.

Now take a look at the following Instagram:

Doctor Strange should not be wearing the Eye around his neck ay any point in Endgame, but there is a scene where the does. It’s the scene that shows the audience all the superheroes who just came through the portals to New York.

It looks like some people forgot that Strange lost the artifact in the earlier battle, as the piece is still around his neck. It’s an easy error to explain since Marvel shot Infinity War and Endgame back to back. Considering the shot’s complexity and the secrecy of the plot, it’s easy for anyone to make that mistake. It’s also easy for the audience not to realize what’s happening given the fact that it’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. I’ve seen Endgame a few times and never spotted it myself. That’s because Strange’s outfit is already so iconic that you expect him to have the Eye of Agamoto around his neck. Just as you realize the artifact isn’t there in the scenes where the camera spends more time on Strange. Of course it’s not there… the relic has been destroyed.

Now that we know about it, we won’t be able to unsee it. Marvel might want to fix it in the digital version of the film, although it’ll be a permanent feature of the Blu-ray that’s already for sale. Earlier this year, Game of Thrones came under fire for a considerable error of its own, the presence of a Starbucks coffee cup in one of the Winterfell scenes. HBO removed the cup digitally later, after acknowledging the mistake publicly in a half-joking manner.