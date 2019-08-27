If you missed yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, go back and skim through it because there are still a few freebies to be found in there. When you’re done with those, you’ll find seven more fresh premium iOS apps on sale for free right here in Tuesday’s roundup.

Flashlight Timer

Normally $0.99.

* The world’s simplest flash timer app!

* The simplest control possible. Only 1 tap needed in most cases; 3 taps at maximum.

* Flashlight brightness adjust at your finger tip.

* Super light weight (3 MB).

* Starts instantly. Your application waits you, not the other way around.

Dashie

Normally $0.99.

Addictive endless jumper. Help Dashie, an adorable Boston Terrier, and his friends make it back home safe while collecting coins and avoiding obstacles. Collect Coins

Unlock his friends

Compete on the Leaderboards

Drop Flop!

Normally $0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down

– Tap the screen to drop a ball

– Time your taps to catch each ball

– No time limit Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop!

wakerapper

Normally $0.99.

The world’s smartest alarm that checks real-time traffic and factors in your morning routine to calculate your optimum bed & wake up time. Includes an intelligent nap timer with preset recommended nap lengths so you don’t over sleep or get a sleep hangover. Pair a sleep sensor to enable soundless alarm! Wake up with gradual lights and taps instead of a loud, disruptive alarm.

Smart Resize 2x

Normally $2.99.

This app has three features: 1. Perfect Double Resize (Waifu 2x):

This app will increase the resolution of your images two folds.

No pixelation, blurriness. No noise, glitches or artifacts!

The app uses an advanced AI algorithm for achieving the best possible quality when resizing images. 2. Smart Ratio and Scale Resizing (Content-aware scale)

This app will also fix your image size ratio using a deformable background algorithm. Just select the details that you want to keep and the ratio, and your image will be resized without any loss of important information.

Perfect for your Instagram stories! 3. Erase (Inpaint, Content-aware fill):

It removes unwanted objects from your photos e.g. logos. Just mask and remove anything that bothers you.

Student Planner • Dog Ate It

Normally $1.99.

The student planner designed for the modern student with powerful features all designed to be used quickly and easily. Features include:

• Assignments and reminders with alarms for classes and activities

• Full calendar with week or month view that shows assignment text or schedule bars

• User interface shortcuts like pull to add, swipe to add or complete, tap-n-hold for more information, and drag-n-drop rescheduling in the calendar views.

• Automatic grading and GPA calculations

• Custom grading scales and weighted grading

• Shows grade needed on assignment for class grade

• Color coding and assign icons to classes(including emoji)

• Share assignments and full classes with classmates

• Convert assignments to Apple calendar events or reminders

• Passcode lock the app

• Show Incomplete assignment app badge

• Almost unlimited color schemes

• Archive previous terms

• 3D Touch Menu

• Spotlight Search for assignments No more excuses. Get Organized. Note: This is the full version with unlimited usage and archiving.

Diem – The Better To-Do List

Normally $0.99.

Diem is a clean, quiet, refined to-do list app from the Apple Award winning designers at Fresh. You’ll love us for what we don’t have: no sign-up, no subscriptions, no due dates. No folders, no snooze, no subtasks. Our elegant design almost feels like paper: add your tasks, swipe to complete, and set just a single reminder for the whole list. We help you focus on what’s most important: seizing the, well, you know.

