Someone rendered the PlayStation 5 based on earlier leaks, and it looks awesome

A Sony patent found recently shows what can only be a gaming rig, and we soon learned the drawing wasn’t just a concept. According to a deleted tweet from a video game developer, it’s the PlayStation 5 dev kit’s actual design. While it’s too early to tell whether the dev kit and the final PS5 will share the same curves, we already have a few gorgeous renders imagining what a PS5 based on the leaked design might look like.

Let’s start with the image that Sony included in the documentation filed with Brazilian regulators:

Image Source: Sony via LetsGoDigital

The same blog that found the Sony patent, LetsGoDigital, went on to create the renders you’ll see below, offering us a great look at Sony’s design.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

Rather than the dull black and white imagery of the original drawing, these renders offer us a much better look at what the PS5 could be like in real life, assuming Sony uses this design for the next-gen console. The renders also take advantage of all the details Sony provided, aside from the PS5 and SSD logos (and that creative LetsGoDigital watermarks slapped on it).

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

On the front, the device features a bunch of buttons and ports as well as an opening for discs. The V-shaped cutout is rather unusual and certainly differs from the more boring PS4 design. The V might be a clever way to signal this is, in fact, the PS5. It could also help with ventilation and improve the overall look of the console, assuming LED lights would indeed shine through those openings. Then again, it’s what’s inside the PS5 that matters more than what the console will look like, and we already know the PS5 will be a beast when it comes to performance. That much, Sony has already confirmed.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

That said, it’s too early to love or hate the concept, as Sony is far from confirming any details about the PS5’s design. At best, the console will be unveiled next February during a special PlayStation press event.