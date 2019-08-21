‘Black Panther 2’ might be one of the first movies of MCU Phase 5

Marvel a few weeks ago revealed no less than 10 titles that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, which will span from May 1st, 2020 to November 5th, 2021. Unlike the previous three phases, the MCU will get a large TV component thanks to Disney+, which will be the home of several TV series featuring the same characters (and actors) from the movies.

At the event, Marvel also confirmed that sequels for Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy are in the works, although these won’t be included in Phase 4. While Marvel has yet to confirm it, Black Panther 2 might be one of the first Phase 5 films, according to a recent Martin Freeman interview.

Kevin Feige made it clear after Comic-Con that he had announced every title in Phase 4, which meant everything that didn’t get a nod on stage, or a firm release date, would be included in Phase 5 or later. The list includes the sequels I mentioned above, but also the untitled Blade project, as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four films.

The studio head didn’t say anything about these launch dates that were not addressed during the panel, including February 8th, 2022, May 6th, 2022, and July 29th, 2022, which are all confirmed to be dates MCU films will launch. We’ve known of these dates long before Marvel’s Comic-Con event.

The first Black Panther film, a massive success for Marvel last year, premiered on February 16th, 2018.

Moving on to Freeman, who played CIA agent Everett Ross in the MCU — the actor told Uproxx that, as far as he knows, filming for Black Panther 2 might start in 2021. Here’s an exchange from the interview:

Where are we with a Black Panther sequel? Have you heard anything about when filming might start? The last I heard, we won’t be doing it next year. So, it might be 2021 when we’re making the next Black Panther. That’s all I know. Did Everett Ross survive the snap? I think so, yeah. No, no one’s told me that he died. That’s always a good sign you still have a job. Yeah, I think I got a gig.

With all that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Black Panther 2 hit theaters in early 2022, assuming that filming does start at some point in early 2021.

We have no idea what to expect from the film’s plot, but we do know Ryan Coogler will be back to direct, with Chadwick Bosswick likely to reprise the titular character. The actor is already listed to do the voiceover for the young king of Wakanda in Disney+’s What If…? animated series that’s set to premiere in summer 2021.