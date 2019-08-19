OnePlus 7T Pro might debut a week after the iPhone 11 hits stores

We learned a few days ago that Huawei may unveil the Mate 30 Pro as soon as September 19th, which is just one day before the iPhone 11’s release date and several weeks sooner than what we expected from the Chinese vendor. But Huawei might not be the only handset maker to push up the launch of a new flagship phone. OnePlus is now rumored to unveil new products about a week after that rumored iPhone 11 release date.

Two distinct sources have revealed a similar launch date for OnePlus, although they’re talking about different products. First up, we have Max J. from AllAboutSamsung who posted the following message on Twitter:

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

The leaker said a few days ago the OnePlus 7T Pro might be released on October 15th. He updated the dates, revealing that the phone will be launched in India on September 26th, followed by the US/EU launch on October 10th, and then the rest of the world on October 15th.

It’s unclear what it all means right now, and we have no actual announcements from OnePlus. September 26th might turn out to be the press conference date, but that’s just speculation.

What’s interesting is that a different leaker who you may know from previous Samsung and OnePlus leaks said on Twitter that OnePlus is planning to launch its first television between September 25th and September 30th, with September 26th being the most likely date.

Exclusively for @mysmartprice: OnePlus is planning to launch its new TV Series between 25th to 30th September. An anonymous yet reliable source says that 26th September might be the exact date but there is no confirmation yet. Planning to get one?

Link: https://t.co/Jw0faheLpX pic.twitter.com/gu2X7wL1qj — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 11, 2019

Recent reports did say the OnePlus TV is coming in September, and OnePlus confirmed it’s working on the device by releasing a new logo for it.

While both of these leakers indicated that OnePlus will do something on September 26th, it’s unclear whether both products will be unveiled at the same time. There’s no doubt that OnePlus could cover both the OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus TV together, and it might be smart to do so. But it’s too early to draw any conclusions. What seems to be clear is that OnePlus will have some sort of announcement ready soon after the iPhone 11 hits stores.