This leak might be our first look at the unreleased OnePlus 7T Pro

Anyone who follows OnePlus phone releases has been wondering whether the Chinese smartphone maker would launch more handsets this year since the 7 series was introduced a few months ago. That’s because the OnePlus 7 series comes in three different versions for the first time, including the regular model, the 7 Pro, and the 7 Pro 5G. We now may have our answer, because it appears as though the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro just leaked for the first time.

Posted on Weibo and picked up by SlashLeaks, these images purportedly show the OnePlus 7T Pro. We’re looking at an all-screen phone encased in protective gear meant to hide its design. The holes at the top suggest the phone features a slide-up selfie camera system just like the 7 Pro. The top speaker is also visible.

Image Source: Weibo

Then we have the Never Settle company motto printed on the screen, as well as the revelation that the phone is made by OnePlus and supports the Android beta program. That said, there’s nothing here to prove the model of the phone in these photos. We may very well be looking at somebody using a protective case to troll the internet. But then again, would any regular OnePlus 7 Pro buyer get access to this particular type of bulky case that’s supposed to hide the device’s design?

On the other hand, what better time for a OnePlus 7T Pro leak to drop other than a couple of days before Samsung delivers its best Note 10 phones ever?

Image Source: Weibo

OnePlus should unveil the OnePlus 7T series a few months down the road, likely in October. If that’s the case, we should see OnePlus 7T rumors start to pick up in the coming weeks, just as OnePlus execs start revealing some of the phone’s unique features.