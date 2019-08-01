We’re in the home stretch now, Samsung fans. With less than a week to go, we’ve entered the inevitable phase of the leak cycle that we’ve all been waiting for. Forget the rumors, forget the analyst predictions, forget the specs, and forget the renders: real-life photos of the hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are finally popping up online.

Just yesterday we saw a huge leak that gave us a look at an actual Galaxy Note 10+ in the wild for only the second time ever. Once again, much of what we have heard about the upcoming new flagship phablet was confirmed. The phone will feature a massive Super AMOLED display that takes up almost the entire face of the phone. Tiny bezels will remain above and below the screen, and the bezels on the sides have almost completely vanished thanks to the curvature of the edges. Now, a new set of leaked photos gives us yet another look at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 in the wild, and it is definitely our best look yet at the unreleased flagship smartphone from Samsung.

For the first time, Samsung’s new Galaxy Note series phone isn’t just going to be a repackages Galaxy S with a bigger screen and a stylus. Not by a long shot. In fact, this time around it’s not even a phone — it’s two phones!

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be powered by a brand new upgraded processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. The new chipset is even more powerful and more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 855 found in other Android flagship phones. On top of that, the Note 10 and Note 10+ have a redesigned hole-punch display and even smaller bezels than the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. We don’t have any exact numbers to share yet, but it appears as though this phone will bring us Samsung’s best-ever screen-to-body ratio.

Reading about it is one thing, but seeing it for yourself is another. The leak from yesterday gave us a peek at the larger Galaxy Note 10+ with its display off, but now we have a fresh leak that’s even better. It appears as though someone was caught using a new Galaxy Note 10 phone out and about in South Korea, and someone caught it in action. Two different photos were posted to a photo-sharing forum called “underKG,” and they give us our best look get at Samsung’s unreleased Note 10.

Image Source: 3PU, underKG

The first leaked photo, seen above, gives us an unobstructed view of most of the Galaxy Note 10’s front side. We can see just how narrow the bezel is at the top, and we can also see that signature hole-punch selfie camera that’s now centrally positioned at the top of the screen. On Samsung’s earlier hole-punch displays, the camera was located in a corner.

Image Source: 3PU, underKG

The second leaked Galaxy Note 10 photo shows us the entire front of the phone, though much of the screen is obstructed to block out the user’s chat. We can obviously still see everything we need to see, and this photo is definitely the best one yet.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at a press conference in New York City next Wednesday, August 7th. The phones are expected to go up for preorder following the event, and then the release date has supposedly been set for August 23rd.