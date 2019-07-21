Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are already in our rearview mirrors, which means we can finally focus on what’s happening next in the MCU. We’ve known for a while that Marvel has at least eight new movies planned for Phase 4, although the company kept the actual titles a secret, waiting for Spider-Man 2 to conclude the Infinity Saga before sharing anything more. Then came Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Saturday evening, which is where Marvel finally told us what to expect after Endgame and Far From Home.
We’ve got quite a few surprises in store in the coming years, both when it comes to feature films and Disney+ series that will be part of the same universe and tie directly into these movies. But we also have some not-so-great surprises and plenty of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.
In what follows, you’ll see the MCU Phase 4 chronology, as revealed by Marvel on stage at Comic-Con. The list includes all the details (logos included) for the upcoming MCU movies and the Disney+ original series that Marvel Studios is developing, as well as details about other projects that are in development but have no firm release dates.
Black Widow – May 1st, 2020
Just as we had suspected, Black Widow, which is already shooting in Europe, will be the first MCU Phase 4 film and will be released on May 1st, 2020.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020
Yes, Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers 4, which means Falcon is the new Captain America and he’ll have that new shield by his side. Also returning for this one is a bad guy you might be familiar with: Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).
The Eternals – November 6th, 2020
The third MCU film of 2020 is The Eternals, starring Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Rdiloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie. Chloé Zhao is directing The Eternals, which will bring a whole new class of heroes to the MCU. Sadly, despite all the rumors, Millie Bobbie Brown isn’t involved with the project.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021
Speaking of new heroes, that’s exactly what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring us. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, with Tony Leung starring as the film’s villain, the actual Mandarin — you’ll remember that Ben Kingsley played the fake one in the travesty that was Iron Man 3.
WandaVision – Spring 2021
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are both starring in WandaVision, although we have no idea how Vision will be resurrected. The TV series hits Disney+ in Spring 2021, and the action might be set in the past, perhaps in the 1950s to 1960s. Also interesting is that Teyonah Parris will play the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.
Loki – Spring 2021
Also out around the same time is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston back to reprise his iconic role. We’ll find out where Loki went with that Space Stone that he stole in Endgame, although that’s not quite the Loki from the MCU, is it?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7th, 2021
Before we move forward, let’s stop for a second and appreciate how long and annoying these new MCU titles are. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 comes out on May 7th, 2021, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. That’s right, Wanda will play a major role in this Doctor Strange story, and whatever happens in WandaVision will affect this MCU picture. Scott Derrickson will be back in the director’s seat for this ride.
What If… – Summer 2021
What If… is the first MCU animated series, hitting Disney+ in the summer of 2021. We have no idea what happens in the series, but Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, and plenty of MCU stars will return to voice other well-known Marvel characters.
Hawkeye – Fall 2021
Jeremy Renner is back as Hawkeye in Hawkeye, with the series set to hit the Disney+ streaming service in fall 2021. The show will introduce Kate Bishop, who’s likely going to replace Hawkeye in the Avengers going forward.
Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5th, 2021
We knew Thor 4 was in the making and we knew that Taika Waititi would return to direct, but we had no idea that Natalie Portman will also join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Not only will Portman reprise her role, but Jane Foster is going to become the new Thor in the MCU.
Blade – TBD
Wow, we really didn’t see this one coming. Not only is Marvel is bringing Blade back, but it’s doing so without Wesley Snipes. Picking up the blade is Mahershala Ali, although we don’t have a launch date for this one.
Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – TBD
As you’ve realized by now, we had no updates for Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, or Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but Kevin Feige gave them each a nod during the panel.
“We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2. And we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”
I will also point out that Marvel didn’t cover three of the eight confirmed MCU Phase 4 movie release dates that the studio already announced, including February 8th, 2022, May 6th, 2022, and July 29th, 2022. That’s when these three movies will likely hit theaters, though it’s not clear which film is tied to which date.
Fantastic Four and X-Men – TBD
If it wasn’t clear from the quote above, Marvel also didn’t have time to address any of the new Fox properties that Disney bought, so we’ll have to wait for that. And what about Deadpool? We have no idea.
Avengers – TBD
There were no announcements about new Avengers titles at SDCC 2019. Rumors said that Young Avengers and Dark Avengers might be in the works, but we’ll have to wait a while for those plans to be confirmed or dispelled. Then again, we have to get closer to 2023 to talk about Avengers sequels, because that’s where Phase 4 ends when it comes to MCU chronology. And Marvel’s MCU plans for 2023 are yet to be announced.