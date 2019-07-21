Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are already in our rearview mirrors, which means we can finally focus on what’s happening next in the MCU. We’ve known for a while that Marvel has at least eight new movies planned for Phase 4, although the company kept the actual titles a secret, waiting for Spider-Man 2 to conclude the Infinity Saga before sharing anything more. Then came Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Saturday evening, which is where Marvel finally told us what to expect after Endgame and Far From Home.

We’ve got quite a few surprises in store in the coming years, both when it comes to feature films and Disney+ series that will be part of the same universe and tie directly into these movies. But we also have some not-so-great surprises and plenty of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.

In what follows, you’ll see the MCU Phase 4 chronology, as revealed by Marvel on stage at Comic-Con. The list includes all the details (logos included) for the upcoming MCU movies and the Disney+ original series that Marvel Studios is developing, as well as details about other projects that are in development but have no firm release dates.

Black Widow – May 1st, 2020

Just as we had suspected, Black Widow, which is already shooting in Europe, will be the first MCU Phase 4 film and will be released on May 1st, 2020.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7WGECDIw3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020

Yes, Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers 4, which means Falcon is the new Captain America and he’ll have that new shield by his side. Also returning for this one is a bad guy you might be familiar with: Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Eternals – November 6th, 2020

The third MCU film of 2020 is The Eternals, starring Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Rdiloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie. Chloé Zhao is directing The Eternals, which will bring a whole new class of heroes to the MCU. Sadly, despite all the rumors, Millie Bobbie Brown isn’t involved with the project.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021

Speaking of new heroes, that’s exactly what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring us. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, with Tony Leung starring as the film’s villain, the actual Mandarin — you’ll remember that Ben Kingsley played the fake one in the travesty that was Iron Man 3.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

WandaVision – Spring 2021

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are both starring in WandaVision, although we have no idea how Vision will be resurrected. The TV series hits Disney+ in Spring 2021, and the action might be set in the past, perhaps in the 1950s to 1960s. Also interesting is that Teyonah Parris will play the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Loki – Spring 2021

Also out around the same time is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston back to reprise his iconic role. We’ll find out where Loki went with that Space Stone that he stole in Endgame, although that’s not quite the Loki from the MCU, is it?

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7th, 2021

Before we move forward, let’s stop for a second and appreciate how long and annoying these new MCU titles are. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 comes out on May 7th, 2021, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. That’s right, Wanda will play a major role in this Doctor Strange story, and whatever happens in WandaVision will affect this MCU picture. Scott Derrickson will be back in the director’s seat for this ride.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

What If… – Summer 2021

What If… is the first MCU animated series, hitting Disney+ in the summer of 2021. We have no idea what happens in the series, but Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, and plenty of MCU stars will return to voice other well-known Marvel characters.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/el6etc3xZH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Hawkeye – Fall 2021

Jeremy Renner is back as Hawkeye in Hawkeye, with the series set to hit the Disney+ streaming service in fall 2021. The show will introduce Kate Bishop, who’s likely going to replace Hawkeye in the Avengers going forward.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5th, 2021

We knew Thor 4 was in the making and we knew that Taika Waititi would return to direct, but we had no idea that Natalie Portman will also join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Not only will Portman reprise her role, but Jane Foster is going to become the new Thor in the MCU.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Blade – TBD

Wow, we really didn’t see this one coming. Not only is Marvel is bringing Blade back, but it’s doing so without Wesley Snipes. Picking up the blade is Mahershala Ali, although we don’t have a launch date for this one.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – TBD

As you’ve realized by now, we had no updates for Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, or Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but Kevin Feige gave them each a nod during the panel.

“We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2. And we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

I will also point out that Marvel didn’t cover three of the eight confirmed MCU Phase 4 movie release dates that the studio already announced, including February 8th, 2022, May 6th, 2022, and July 29th, 2022. That’s when these three movies will likely hit theaters, though it’s not clear which film is tied to which date.

Fantastic Four and X-Men – TBD

If it wasn’t clear from the quote above, Marvel also didn’t have time to address any of the new Fox properties that Disney bought, so we’ll have to wait for that. And what about Deadpool? We have no idea.

Avengers – TBD

There were no announcements about new Avengers titles at SDCC 2019. Rumors said that Young Avengers and Dark Avengers might be in the works, but we’ll have to wait a while for those plans to be confirmed or dispelled. Then again, we have to get closer to 2023 to talk about Avengers sequels, because that’s where Phase 4 ends when it comes to MCU chronology. And Marvel’s MCU plans for 2023 are yet to be announced.