eBay takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with a deals bonanza of its own

We’re less than a week away from Amazon’s two-day 2019 Prime Day event, but that doesn’t mean Amazon is the only major retailer to host a Black Friday-like sales event in July.

eBay is one of the companies out there that’s also ready to deliver a few exciting discounts this summer, and its sales period spans some two weeks, from July 8th to July 22nd.

eBay calls its Prime Day alternative the “Summer Brand Outlet,” and says that thousands of items will be discounted throughout the two- week period.

The Summer Brand Outlet event includes “big discounts” on top brands, including Adidas, Bose, Samsonite, Ray-Ban, Michael Kors, and Rolex, the company said in a press release. The daily discounts will run up to 70% off on select items, some of them available in the event’s catalog. Here’s what you can expect for the event:

Bose, up to 40% off

Dyson, extra 20% off

Samsung, up to 30% off

HP, buy one get one up to 30% off

Adidas, up to 60% off

Ray-Ban, up to 60% off

Tiffany & Co., up to 30% off

Michael Kors, up to 70% off

Hasbro, up to 60% off

Mongoose, up to 40% off

The Brand Outlet sale can be found at eBay.com/brandoutlet. On top of that, eBay will have a “Hot Deals for Hot Days” sale, available at this link, which will deliver buyers some of the lowest prices of the season, according to the retailer. Among other deals, the Hot Days sale will get you 50% off Samsung products.

As you’ll see in the catalog, some deals are better than others. You stand to save plenty of cash on a big-screen TV, but just one dollar on Apple’s newest AirPods, as seen below:

Image Source: eBay