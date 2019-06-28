The mysterious new scene from the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ re-release just leaked

We’re in the endgame of Avengers: Endgame beating Avatar at the box office — well, beating it again since the movie already did it once. That prompted Marvel to re-release Avengers 4, adding six minutes of extra content to the epic movie, as well as a special gift for fans paying to see the film in theaters one more time this weekend. A leak a few days ago told us already what kind of scenes we’re in for, and then Marvel confirmed them with its official announcement. Marvel hasn’t revealed anything specific about the contents of these scenes, but the one we want to see most has already leaked. Needless to say, spoilers are coming below so stop reading now if you want to be surprised.

Before Endgame, we’re going to be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo, and at the end, we’ll get an unfinished deleted scene as well as a special Spider-Man: Far From Home sneak peek. The scene that interests us most is the unfinished deleted scene, as it’ll give us even more context as to what went into the making of this movie. And thanks to We Got This Covered, we already know what that scene is.

It features Hulk, it’s about a minute long, and it shows the green giant jumping into action when some kids need saving because they’re trapped in a burning building. We Got This Covered says the scene isn’t very exciting because it doesn’t offer us anything juicy about the MCU’s Phase 4… but I disagree.

Many people said that Marvel didn’t give Hulk enough time in Endgame. We didn’t see him emerge as Professor Hulk, or better said, we didn’t see Banner fix his problems with the big green guy. In fact, we didn’t even see him fight all that much either. The restaurant scene was enough to explain how Hulk became Professor Hulk. And you needed to do a bit of reading between the lines to realize that Hulk has been a hero in this post-snap Earth. That’s why kids want to take selfies with him.

Unlike the earlier versions of Hulk in Avengers films that inspired fear, the new Hulk is a friendly guy, able to articulate thoughts into sentences that make sense. And he’s a guy who can control his rage. Professor Hulk doesn’t smash nearly as much. So, as dull as that deleted scene might be, it’ll help it make clear that Banner/Hulk continued to do his hero work between Infinity War and Endgame, and that got him the recognition he deserves.

The Endgame re-release will hit theaters in the US and elsewhere this weekend, and it’s definitely worth another look, with Far From Home coming out only a week later. But forget about Far From Home for a moment… we have to help Endgame beat Avatar!