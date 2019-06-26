We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale on Wednesday to come up with the best of the bunch, and you’ll find them all below in today’s roundup. On top of that, there are still a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup so definitely go back and check it out if you missed it.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Multi Translate Voice

Normally $12.99.

Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into 3 others at the same time (you can select any 3 languages from 100+). Welcome to Multi Translate Voice, the ultimate translator and interpreter application for travel enthusiasts, casual users and business professionals. Multi Translate Voice can help you translate written language and also speech from English to Chinese, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Romanian, Swiss as well as other languages. You can also translate the other way around if you so desire. In addition, Multi Translate Voice allows you to select 3 of the 100+ supported languages and you can obtain an immediate translation in 3 target languages. Even if someone talks to you, Multi Translate Voice will automatically translate everything; even when your device is mute and thus it can be used as your own interpret if you need one. Powered by Google Translate, Multi Translator is a very handy yet powerful professional translator/interpret app including: **Object recognition**

Multi Translate Voice can also give you the translation for various objects too. Just place the app’s camera in front of the item, it will automatically identify the item and then share the translation with you. **iMessage and Apple Watch support**

With help from Multi Translate Voice you can easily obtain support for iMessage and Apple Watch, so if you need any message in a foreign language the app will translate it for you in no time. If you always wanted a good translator app and a good interpret during your travels, just download Multi Translate Voice right now and you will not be disappointed! **Main Features**

*Text and speech translation

*More than 100 supported languages

*Smart interpret feature

*Support 1 to 1 translation

*Identify the object and translate its name to the desired language

*Adjustable voice speed and volume

*Share results to SMS, email and Twitter

*3D touch, iMessage and Apple Watch support Currently voice recognition is supporting 28 languages: English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, Finnish, he, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional) *Text dictionary/translator (based on Google Translate) currently supporting 104 languages: https://cloud.google.com/translate/docs/languages Travel anywhere in the world today – with Multi Translate Voice.

Download Multi Translate Voice

Backyard Apollo AR

Normally $0.99.

Its the model rocket you’ve always wanted! See a life-sized Apollo Saturn V rocket up close from every angle walk under and around it, then blast it off! Authentic mission sounds using 3D positional audio — wear headphones for the coolest effect — combine with realistic high-detail graphics, physically-based rendering, and HDR audio recordings of real rocket launches to make the experience just like being there! You’ll be able to launch your rocket again and again, from anywhere you like. Just tap where you want your rocket to appear. It’s that easy! Launch a tiny model on your desktop or a full-sized giant in a field! Backyard Apollo offers ways to customize your experience too, making it even more fun to launch your rockets and take snapshots for your friends. “3…2…1…Houston: we have liftoff”!

Download Backyard Apollo AR

Funnel

Normally $5.99.

Get instant news summaries using a simple voice command like “Play my news” or “Play NPR” “It’s like having a single radio station with a huge variety of content to keep you constantly in the know.” – Time Hourly news podcasts from outlets like BBC, NPR, WSJ, CBC, VOA, Fox 5 and more. Funnel gives you a clear account of what’s going on in the world from a multitude of sources. Just pick your favorite and listen from anywhere. Control the sources in your feed and set up AutoPlay, Autostart and Reminders for a custom experience.

Download Funnel

Photo Retouch – Add 3D Text

Normally $1.99.

The Best Photo Retouching app. Whether you are a rookie or an expert, this professional photo editor can fullfil your needs. With custome camera it will help you describe the most vivid story. All the features you need to create a professional photo is here in this best photography application! Features:

———————

* Photo Effects

* Photo Filters

* Custom Camera

* Blend Photos

* 3D Text

* Overlays

* Photo Frames

* Photo Border

* Customizable Stickers

* Photo Cropping

* Draw on Photo

Download Photo Retouch – Add 3D Text

Breathing Zone

Normally $3.99.

Discover Mindfulness, one breath at a time. ● Integrates with Apple’s Health app to record your completed breathing sessions Mindful Minutes. ● Time: “Calm yourself with Breathing Zone.”

● Harvard Health: “When you find yourself under stress, Breathing Zone can help.”

● Bloomberg: “The breathing trick that can make you more productive.”

● New York Magazine: “Sometimes the fastest way to combat anxiety or an oncoming panic attack is just to remember to breathe. I like Breathing Zone for its simplicity.”

● Self Magazine: “Just inhale. Then exhale. Download the Breathing Zone app for guided exercises.”

● Huffington Post: “An effective guide to mindful breathing.”

● LifeHacker: “Breathing Zone Guides you towards slower breathing to help reduce stress.”

● Fox News: “Breathing Zone simply trains you to slow down your breathing. In the process you calm down and relieve stress.”

● MacWorld: “If you slow your breathing, it can relax you; but it’s not easy to do this on your own, but Breathing Zone can help.”

● Gigaom: “Go beyond the basics and analyze your breathing patterns via your iPhone’s microphone with this app.”

● PoductivityBytes: “This app’s signature feature is the ability to analyze how you normally breathe in order to suggest the best routine for you.”

● University of Sydney: “Breathing Zone provides guidance on slow breathing.”

● Nursing Standard: “Breathing Zone offers simple guided breathing exercises, that are a useful introduction to the health benefits of slower, therapeutic breathing.”

● One Medical: “Therapeutic breathing benefits your brain and mood, and can actually help decrease your heart rate and lower high blood pressure. Breathing Zone offers detailed instructions and a Breathing Analyzer to measure your breathing rate.”

● AppAdvice: “Relax your mind and body in as little as 5 minutes with these doctor recommended breathing exercises.”

● HealthTap: “103 Doctors recommend this app.”

Download Breathing Zone

Anime Wallpapers Live

Normally $9.99.

Ready to take a step up in customizing your device? Set spectacular backgrounds to your screen! Get high-quality anime backgrounds for your screen and make your device happy! * Wallpapers – huge amount of amazing anime wallpapers

* Trends – to see most popular wallpapers,every day raiting updates;

* Premium – the best anime wallpapers

* Favorites – your favorite wallpapers are always there

* More – additional information and more amazing apps Get Anime Wallpapers Premium

Upgrade to the Premium version and unlock all premium wallpapers,get regular content updates and remove ads! For complete access to all wallpapers,you will need to allow access to the following:

*Photos – to import backgrounds you like and set them to your Lock Screen; All images in the “Fantastic Anime Wallpapers” are provided for entertainment and informational purpose only and may be removed at anytime following a copyright removal request. All images collected from open source databases.

Download Anime Wallpapers Live

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

Download let’s led – led banner app