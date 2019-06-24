Samsung adds an affordable, wide-angle camera to its lineup of SmartThings products

Samsung’s SmartThings product ecosystem just got a little bigger today, thanks to the company’s announcement of a trio of affordable new products that serve as both entry-level smart home devices and a way to undercut the competition a bit.

The centerpiece of today’s announcement is the $89.99 SmartThings Cam, which the company says combines clear detail in full HD, High Dynamic Range wide-angle video with advanced object detection — and which can also detect motion fairly quickly.

The new camera, which costs less than rival cameras from Google and Amazon, offers a wide-angle field of view, in addition to night vision. The SmartThings Cam can capture 145 degrees in a resolution of 1080p, with the wider view also affording better picture quality and more detail in video using HDR technology. Additionally, it comes with built-in two-way audio to allow for easy use with a smartphone.

The SmartThings Cam also comes with premium 30-day cloud storage available for $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a full year. You can connect up to 8 cameras if you go that route, or you can stick to 24 hours of cloud storage for free, with the option to connect as many as four cameras if you want.

In addition to the new SmartThings Cam, meanwhile, Samsung also today introduced a Wi-Fi Smart Plug and SmartThings Smart Bulb, both of which join the redesigned SmartThings Hub and sensors that launched last year — even though a SmartThings Hub isn’t required to use either new product.

The Smart Plug costs $17.99, while the Smart Bulb will set you back $9.99. Both are available at Samsung.com and select retailers like Best Buy.

In terms of what you get with both, Samsung is positioning the bulb as a smarter and more cost-effective way to light a home. You can use a voice assistant to dim and control the bulb, which bathes your home in warm, white light.

If you use the bulb with a SmartThings Hub and app, you could even go so far as to set customized automations with the bulb. Say, by scheduling the lights to turn on if you’re coming home after dark or setting the lights to dim when you’re about to start watching a movie. Likewise, the Smart Plug also promises to turn almost any lamp, small appliance or electronic gadget in your home into a smart device complete with voice control support.