As we get closer to the final film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and as Avengers: Endgame keeps raking in more and more cash at the box office, we can’t help but wonder what’s coming next in Phase 4. A reliable Marvel insider who provided several key Endgame plot details several months ahead of the film’s premiere took to Twitter in the past few weeks to deliver a few details about some of the films that are already in development. We learned a few plot details for Guardians 3 as well as Doctor Strange 2, and the leaker told us not to expect Deadpool to make an appearance in Spider-Man 3. Also, the leaker dispelled rumors that a Fantastic Four reboot is in the making for Phase 4. Marvel, meanwhile, revealed premiere dates for eight films without mentioning any titles, but we do know that Black Widow will be the first among them since filming started several weeks ago.

This brings us to a brand new rumor that has the same leaker as one of the sources, and it brings a treasure trove of information about what Marvel has planned for the next phase. Warning, don’t read any further if you want Marvel’s next movies to be a surprise, because spoilers are coming below.

Before we start, I’ll remind you that nothing is official for the time being, aside from the launch dates that Marvel put out there. And we have no way of knowing whether the information these leakers gave is real. Also, in this particular case, the only leaker who proved he had access to inside Marvel info didn’t post all this information on Twitter, like he usually does.

A few reports out there, as well as a YouTube clip that went viral earlier this week, listed a bunch of information that Roger Wardell (the pseudonym of the Marvel insider with a proven track record) shared. However, all this info wasn’t posted to Twitter and may have been posted on 4chan before, where it’s no longer available. It’s unclear how many people contributed to it, as Wardell has only addressed a few of the upcoming Marvel films that are in production.

Marvel is supposedly already working on a few movies, including Black Widow, The Eternals, Black Panther 2, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, Nova, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. These are all in active development, but the studio also supposedly has plans for Thor 4, Ant-Man 3, Captain Marvel 2, New Avengers, Young Avengers, and Dark Avengers. The characters from the confirmed Disney+ TV series will also be used in Phase 4 movies, while X-Men and Fantastic Four characters won’t make any appearances in the MCU until Phase 5.

The report says that we’re not getting another storyline like the Infinity Saga, that spanned more than a decade. Instead, we’re looking at mini-arcs of three to six films. Marvel will divide the cosmic and Earth stories going forward, with each of them set to feature their own core casts, tones, and overarching storylines.

Norman Osborn is expected to become the main antagonist in the “grounded MCU,” and should appear in several movies starting with the Far From Home. Actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have several more movies in their contracts. Thor should appear in Guardians 3 and Thor 4, and Star-Lord will be a character in other MCU movies after the Guardians trilogy ends.

The leaks over on 4chan also featured several spoilers from these upcoming MCU Phase 4 titles, which we’ll post below unaltered, as sourced from Reddit (emphasis ours):

>SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Mysterio is from a parallel dimension, but is a criminal there and is controlling the Elementals in order to masquerade as a hero and usurp Iron Man. OsCorp is revealed to have purchased Stark Tower. >BLACK WIDOW – Florence Pugh is introduced as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow. >THE ETERNALS – Richard Madden is playing the main character, Ikaris. The Eternals will pivotal to cosmic MCU. >BLACK PANTHER 2 – Killmonger will appear in the spiritual plane. Queen Divine Justice will be featured. Movie will be political. >SHANG-CHI – The Mandarin is rumored to be Shang-Chi’s father. >DOCTOR STRANGE 2 – Christine Palmer, Wong, Mordo and the Ancient One will appear. Lord Nightmare will be the villain. Mordo will be a complex, sympathetic antagonist like Loki. Clea and Brother Voodoo will be featured. Asian actresses eyed for Clea. Parts of the movie will be set in the 1980’s. >GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 – The High Evolutionary will be the main villain and Rocket’s creator. Rocket will fall in love with another of the High Evolutionary’s experiments, Lylla. Drax will find out that his daughter is still alive. Star-Lord and Nebula will become closer as they search for Gamora. Thor will be in the movie and meet Beta Ray Bill, who might be another of the High Evolutionary’s experiments. Quasar and Adam Warlock also rumored to appear, with Zac Effron reportedly eyed for Adam. >LOKI – Anthology chronicling how Loki shaped human historical events. >HAWKEYE – Hawkeye has to come out of retirement (again) when troublemaker Kate Bishop begins running around claiming to be the new Hawkeye and gets into trouble with the mob. Ends up training her to take his place. Supernatural mobster The Hood and Hawkeye’s evil brother Trickshot might appear. >FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER – Falcon and Bucky have to work together with a new government-sanctioned Captain America to stop terrorists from destroying the United Nations. New Cap eventually goes psycho and they have to stop him. Seems like it’ll lead to Sam becoming the new Cap after all. >WANDAVISION – Vision gets rebuild, Wanda tries to give him a soul and he instead gets possessed by a dark force. Allegedly it’s more of a psychological thriller with a 1950’s aesthetic. Wanda and Vision end up living in the suburbs where the neighborhood is racist against Wanda’s robosexuality. The witch Agatha Harkness might appear.

But how can we actually prove that Roger Wardell is the source of all this material? Well, we don’t have access to the original 4chan source any longer, so we can’t. But let’s remember these two tweets from early May, one relating to Guardians 3 and covering Doctor Strange 2:

Rocket's creator is the High Evolutionary, Drax is in for a big surprise when he discovers his daughter is alive. Rocket also gets a love interest in the form of Lylla. Nebula and Star Lord will grow into closer friends. — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 8, 2019

Doctor Strange 2: 1980's Boogaloo. Tilda Swinton is in talks to return as the Ancient One. Jericho Drumm and Clea will make their MCU debuts, Clea will likely be portrayed by an Asian actress. Most importantly the gloves will be back! — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 7, 2019

The information Wardell provided on Twitter reads almost exactly like the passages we’ve highlighted above, which were copied to Reddit from 4chan. This seems to connect Wardell to this 4chan/Reddit leak — but again, we’re only making educated guesses based on what’s available out there, and we can’t confirm where all this information came from originally.

Watch the following video and then read the Reddit post to have a complete picture of these new MCU Phase 4 rumors.