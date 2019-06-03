How on Earth is it already June!? WWDC 2019 and the unveiling of iOS 13 might be the biggest news of the day for Apple fans, but today’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free has to be a close second. Check out all of today’s top deals below, and do it soon before these deals are done.

Panols

Normally $1.99.

Panols allows iPhone Photographers to share panorama shots on Instagram. Split any photo from your photo library into multiple squares to post into Instagram. With the ability to see metadata information and able to edit and organize your photos with tags, descriptions and titles, as well as adding personal branding to them. 1. Select a photo

2. Split photo

3. Post to Instagram Panols allows photographers to share the panoramic photos taken with their iPhone, as well as other photos stored in their Photo Library, with Instagram users everywhere. The app takes the Panorama shots stored in the device’s Photo Library, and accurately splits the wide-shot into two/three/four/etc., separate shots, allowing users to take advantage of the Instagram profile display grid to showcase them in their full glory via instagram’s standard three-across display view. Edits to photos sync with your Photo Library without effecting the original.

Download Panols

Super ToDo’s

Normally $1.99.

Super ToDo’s is a powerful and fast way to organize all the lists and tasks in your life. It features rock-solid syncing with iCloud so your lists are available on all of your devices: iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch when using cellular connectivity. It also supports the most modern features in iOS, including drag and drop, Siri, Safari share extensions, Today widget, location and time-based reminders, Siri Shortcuts, and much more. Features: Drag ToDo’s from list to list. Drag images into ToDo’s. Drag ToDo’s into other applications. Drag text from other application to create ToDo’s or add notes. And much more. Native Siri integration – create new tasks from Siri directly to Super ToDo’s. Say “Create a task using Super ToDo’s to pick up milk” and it’s done! Ability to add images as attachments to ToDo’s. Set repeating options for ToDo reminders. Swipe on ToDo’s to easily perform actions. Handoff between your iPad and iPhone. It also offers: – Today widget

– Share extension

– Reminders

– iCloud syncing

– Tags

– Favorite locations

Download Super ToDo’s

Smart Resize 2x

Normally $1.99.

This app has three features: 1. Perfect Double Resize (Waifu 2x):

This app will increase the resolution of your images two folds.

No pixelation, blurriness. No noise, glitches or artifacts!

The app uses an advanced AI algorithm for achieving the best possible quality when resizing images. 2. Smart Ratio and Scale Resizing (Content-aware scale)

This app will also fix your image size ratio using a deformable background algorithm. Just select the details that you want to keep and the ratio, and your image will be resized without any loss of important information.

Perfect for your Instagram stories! 3. Erase (Inpaint, Content-aware fill):

It removes unwanted objects from your photos e.g. logos. Just mask and remove anything that bothers you.

Download Smart Resize 2x

ProShot

Normally $4.99.

“The screen layouts are excellent. DSLRs could learn a thing or two from the design of ProShot”

-Engadget “World-class photography app”

-iMore “if you can name it, chances are ProShot has it”

-Gizmodo /// CAMERA FEATURES ///

• Auto, Program, Manual, and two fully configurable Custom modes, just like a DSLR

• Manual, semi-manual, or automatic control over exposure, flash, focus, ISO, shutter speed, torch intensity, and white balance

• Shoot RAW (DNG)

• Shoot full resolution in 16:9, 4:3, and 1:1

• Full-res Burst and Timelapse modes, all with full manual controls

• Light Painting mode with two submodes

• Portrait mode support

• Zero-lag bracket exposure up to ±3, in 1/3 stop increments

• Auto MAX ISO and Shutter options

• Manual focus assist

• Front-facing camera with full manual controls

• Zoom with just one finger, up to 10X

• Fully featured Camera Roll with EXIF metadata, support for video playback, media sharing, and delete

• Grid overlay

• Customizable accent color

• Most innovative camera UI ever created /// VIDEO FEATURES ///

• Manual, semi-manual, or automatic control

• Record video in any mode (Auto, P, M, C1, or C2)

• 4K Video (on supported devices)

• 4K Timelapse (on supported devices)

• Adjustable resolution and frame rate

• Industry-standard options for 180 degree rule

• Real-time audio levels meter

• Zoom and change any camera parameter, even during video recording

• Capture still frames during video recording

• Video light Leave the heavy DSLR at home, ProShot’s got your back.

Download ProShot

Typotastic – 3D text on photos

Normally $4.99.

Typotastic magically turns your words into outstanding 3D videos.

Create 4 second video loops or still images with 3D fonts and FX that normally take hours and 3D skills with just one tap. “It’s like having a 3D artist in your pocket” -ModernLife

“Create outstanding intros in minutes” – IntroMakerX

“Express your feelings and ideas in a new way” -3D Magazine Features in Detail: » Intelligent presets that create designs automatically from over 80 hand-picked 3D fonts

» More than 10 different animation styles that can be applied to each text

» Load your photos, videos as background or choose from more 1 Million images and videos from pixabay

» Over 20 different materials to customize your texts

» Powerful effects engine with animated 3D particles

» More than 50 3D cliparts

Download Typotastic – 3D text on photos

PeakVisor

Normally $5.99.

PeakVisor is the best [* Mountain Identification *] app for your outdoor adventures. It identifies all the peak names along with their elevations in your camera view using the Augmented Reality (AR) technology and provides a lot of additional information. PeakVisor also provides state of the art high-precision [* 3D maps *] which are crucial for orienteering in the mountains. The app comes with a number of other handy outdoor features including hiking trails routing, landscape flyover, photo import, annotated photo sharing, detailed peaks and mountain huts information, and many more – just the kind of multi-purpose gadget that outdoor enthusiasts love. [* 3D Maps *]

A 3D panoramic map presents the true landscape of the mountains. It allows the most convenient way to explore a mountainous area, its trails, summits, passes, viewpoints, and parking areas. A vast​ network of worldwide hiking trails and walking pathways in 3D map allow you to plan your hiking route, its walking distance and elevation gain. [* Offline Ready *]

Internet connection is not a prerequisite for the PeakVisor app with the PeakVisor PRO option enabled. All the data is downloadable and ready for use no matter where you are or what altitude you might be reaching. [* Global Reach *]

PeakVisor covers all the major and minor mountain ranges in the world. Our app is consistently growing to include more peaks and ranges that outdoors enthusiasts are passionate about. [* Photo Sharing *]

Why don’t you let your friends and family in on the amazing adventure you are undertaking? PeakVisor has a photo option that captures the digital overlay of your horizon, completes it with names and altitudes of all the peaks in view. This just adds some zest and the feeling of accomplishment to a trip that is already exhilarating and confidence boosting. [* More than just Mountains *]

PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well. [* Sun Trail *]

The Sun Trail reflects the movement of the sun and is super handy in positioning the compass and advising photographers a perfect time for a snap. ==Who is it Designed For?== ^Outdoor Enthusiasts^ – The PeakVisor app is tailored for outdoor enthusiasts and general fans of the outdoor adventures. Anyone planning a hiking trip to a mountain range or nearby will benefit from this app. ^Mountain Guides^ – The PeakVisor app is also ideal for mountain guides. Guides who lead groups of people to summits are often asked about the surrounding area during the hike. With the help of the PeakVisor app, they can answer any questions with exactitude and a flash of technological savvy. Using PeakVisor is very simple. Just open the app and point the camera to the mountain in front of you. All the information about the name and height of the mountain in the lens will be displayed in an instant. Head to the Alps, and even the Himalayas, or go to the nearby unknown hills to climb the mountain and exercise fresh air.

Download PeakVisor