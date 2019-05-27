Marvel might bring Deadpool to the MCU with Spider-Man’s help

Avengers: Endgame is history and Spider-Man: Far From Home will conclude the third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Marvel and Disney will soon announce their plans for Phase 4 — we already know the dates of several upcoming MCU movies, although we don’t have the actual titles of those future movies. Separately, Disney is prepping a variety of MCU-based Disney+ shows that will star some of the actors we’re used to seeing in Avengers films. On top of that, Disney has just completed its Fox purchase, which means Marvel Studios has the rights to explore several additional Marvel properties, including X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool.

Of all the existing Marvel projects at Fox, only Deadpool has been kept in place — and now we’re finally getting the Deadpool-MCU news we’ve been dreaming of. A rumor says that Marvel is exploring ways to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU, including one that involves Wade Wilson partnering with Peter Parker.

There are several options on the table right now, MCU Cosmic reports, citing a reliable source who is said to have provided accurate information in the past. Marvel is said to be looking at three ideas for bringing Wade to the MCU, including incorporating the MCU into the standalone Deadpool 3 movie, a Disney+ limited series, or a Deadpool guest appearance in Spider-Man 3. The last one is the most exciting of the three, although the others don’t sound too bad either.

Deadpool and its sequel proved that audiences respond well to R-rated superheroes movies, and the character is definitely unlike anything we had seen before that from Marvel. However, a Deadpool that works in the MCU would have dial down his humor all the way to PG-13, in MCU fashion.

What’s clear is that Marvel has a golden egg here, and it would be a massive failure not to bring Deadpool to the ever-expanding MCU. Considering how Endgame concluded, we probably won’t get to see Deadpool and Iron Man team up, which probably would have been the most amazing pairing possible when it comes to dialogue alone. Then again, this is Marvel, so we might still see these two interact in some fashion.

On the other hand, the rumor also implies there’s a third Spider-Man installment in the works at Marvel, which would be Tom Holland’s sixth MCU movie.