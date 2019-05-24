Welcome to your last roundup of the week covering paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. Today’s list includes the eight best app sales we could find after digging through hundreds of premium iOS apps that have gone on sale. You can see them all laid out below, and you can go back to yesterday’s post if you missed it because there are still a few freebies in there, too.

Highwind

Normally $0.99.

In Highwind you control a paper plane using only two buttons. You will destroy enemy planes and protect your own. Tapping the right side of the screen will shoot bullets and holding the left side will activate the shield. The shield blocks and reflects bullets back to your enemies. Fight different enemy planes and obstacles, each with different behavior. Travel to different dimensions and avoid obstacles on the way. As you progress through the game you will be able to purchase upgrades to your health, shield and ammo. Also, each time you beat a level you will get a power up that will help you defeat your enemies. Each time you play you will accumulate points that will unlock new planes and new game styles. Try to beat the game in each one of the different styles! Features -Simple controls: Play with only two buttons

-Different game styles: Five variations of the game including an infinite mode

-Minigames: Three additional sections with different mechanics

-A different experience each play: Enemy waves are randomly selected from a predefined set

-Upgrades and power ups: Purchase upgrades to your shield, ammo and health. Get a power up every level

-Different airplanes: Unlock new airplanes with different stats

Printer Pro by Readdle

Normally $6.99.

Print attachments, documents, web pages and more right from your iPhone and iPad to any Wi-Fi or USB printer. TRY BEFORE YOU BUY – just download free Printer Pro Lite to check how our application works with your printer. Printer Pro lets you wirelessly print from the iPhone or iPad. It can print directly to many Wi-Fi printers or any printer attached to your Mac or PC via helper application installed on your computer. Once installed, Printer Pro appears in the “Open In…” list on your device. This lets you print email attachments from Mail, documents from PDF Expert and many other applications on your iPhone or iPad that support this function. Using “Open In…” approach you can print files from many popular online storages: Dropbox and Google Drive. It just a matter of several taps to download your file via free Dropbox or Google Drive application and send it to printer. To print a web page, just change “http” to “phttp” in the address bar in Safari and tap Go. The page will immediately be opened in the Printer Pro with print button right above your finger. You can print web based documents as well using this approach. With Printer Pro you can print: – Email Attachments – iWork documents – Web pages – Files from other applications – Clipboard content – Photos – Documents on Dropbox and Google Drive – Contacts ◆ Printer Pro Desktop

Get the free helper application for your computer to print more document types and with better quality. You can download it at http://www.readdle.com/printerpro ◆ List of supported document formats

PDF, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, TXT, HTML, JPG, Safari webarchive

The Blocking Dead

Normally $0.99.

The best Zombie puzzle game around! Challenge your logical mind and reaction time all at once in this funny, gravity-based physics puzzler. The objective? It’s simple: destroy the Zombies, and don’t let any of the Brains fall off the platform. Be quick about it, but watch where you’re tapping, or else you might squish a precious Brain or detonate a Bomb! ● Over 100 levels, and more being added with each update!

● Easy and intuitive one-touch controls.

● Real-time physics simulation.

● Stunning and original visual effects!

● An original, zombie-inspired music soundtrack.

● Funny sound effects and Zombie facial expressions!

● A variety of block types, including Zombies, Brains, Crates, Bombs, and more.

● Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements! They said it wasn’t possible, but the Zombie apocalypse has finally happened. Reasonable human that you are, you’ve decided to ride it out inside your apartment. Luckily, you have your favorite game to keep you from getting bored! It’s hilarious. It’s horrific. It’s not ashamed of its punny title… It’s The Blocking Dead!

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Normally $3.99.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is the ultimate race team strategy game. Build up your very own motorsport team from scratch, making every big decision. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory. • This is your racing team. Hire drivers, develop your car and invest in technology.

• Work with your drivers to achieve the perfect qualifying lap.

• Formulate the ideal pitstop strategy to win races.

• Watch the race in real-time or jump into the strategy screens to take control of the action.

• React to weather changes, crashes and safety car periods.

• Win championships across the world to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. New in MM Mobile 3

=====================

GT AND ENDURANCE RACING

With 6 new championships, MM Mobile 3 is bigger and better than ever before. GT races bring action-packed, wheel-to-wheel action, while Endurance is a Motorsport Manager’s ultimate strategic challenge, with 3 drivers per car and timed races! A STUNNING SETTING

Monaco makes its Motorsport Manager debut! Manage your cars around la Rascasse, Casino Square and the Swimming Pool. It’s the ultimate test, rendered in a beautiful, detailed new art style. AUGMENTED REALITY

AR support brings you the ultimate camera mode! Choose your own perspective on the race. Peer over trees, through bridges and down cliffsides as you experience races in a whole new way. NEW FEATURES

The Supplier Network sees managers grow their team’s presence around the globe, while Invitational Races are huge annual events, bringing international races with a unique twist. Mechanics are the new members of your team, and their relationship with the driver is all-important! GAME CHANGERS

Votes on rule changes, dynamic AI team movement (including teams going bust and being replaced) and new difficulty settings mean that the world of motorsport constantly evolves – but the challenge stays at your level. ON-TRACK ACTION

Energy Recovery System, with Hybrid and Power modes, mixes up every race! Will you boost your way past your rivals into clear air, or smartly manage your fuel levels to pull off a genius strategy?

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibility adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibility adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

+ Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibility adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes

+ Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color

… === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated

+ Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Easy Message – Group Bulk Text

Normally $0.99.

Easy Message – Bulk Group Messaging! Quick Mass Text – Email, SMS and Social Media in one! – One text message for all. Write just once!

– Multiple services (Email, Social media, SMS/Messaging)

– Multiple recipient types

– Bulk texting to groups

– Custom templates. Reuse messages!

– Advanced settings for contacts and groups management!

– Support for multiple image attachments!

– Includes birthday reminders!

– NO ADS or In-App Purchases!! Send messages to groups or everyone you know, typing the message just once.

Reach all your contacts by Email, SMS, or social networks (Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn) at the same time, at once. No need to write separate messages or use different software/media.

Use built-in common messages or create custom ones. Archive them for future usage if you’re lazy.

Manage your contacts and create custom groups to speedup messaging. Are you either lazy or just a very busy person? No time or patience for texting? Don´t worry! EasyMessage makes messaging easier and funnier than ever before! If you want to send the same message to multiple contacts, and for some you have only the email address, for others only the phone number, or both, or even none, don’t worry, we have it covered! You don´t need to send separate messages or use different services. Simply type once, select your recipients list and send it. Easy and Simple! EasyMessage is even clever enough to know how each contact should be reached This app requires IOS 9 or later.

Buddy Vampire

Normally $0.99.

Be pals with a vampire! Your Buddy Vampire has been stuck in a coffin for a long time, and is in need of a friend. Provide care by Brushing their fangs, Feeding them blood, Showering, and playing Mini-Games. Give your vampire a cool outfit & hairstyle! Decorate the perfect home! Earn powerful abilities like Levitation! Your very own vampire friend for all eternity, and for free! • BEFRIEND your vampire by calling them out of the coffin (choose between Girl or Boy)!

• FEED them with Blood Vials to satisfy their vampiric hunger!

• BRUSH their fangs to maintain good dental hygiene!

• BATHE your vampire by helping it out in the Shower (no peeking)!

• DRESS them in dozens of possible Clothing combinations!

• STYLE their hair by choosing the right Cut, then Dye it a wicked color!

• DECORATE your castle with cool Carpet, Paintings, Wallpaper, Rugs, and more!

• EVOLVE over time and earn powers like Levitation! (The rest are a secret. Play to find out!)

• PLAY the Piano (try to mimic the Owl’s daily tune)!

• CATCH and earn Bats outside the castle! MINI GAMES!

Have a blast in the castle Arcade! Earn Bats to buy items for your Buddy Vampire, climb the Leaderboards, and unlock Achievements in these fun games: • THE BLOCKING DEAD

– Destroy all Zombies and save the Brains in this addictive Physics Puzzle Game!

• NIGHT DEFENDER

– Defend the night as a heroic Gargoyle in this challenging Top-Down Shooter!

• CHUBBY BAT

– Overweight bats can fly, too! Help Chubby Bat fly far in this funny Side-Scroller!

• THE WOLF GAME

– The Wolf wants to know what that thing in the sky is. Help him find out in this adorable Infinite Jumper!

• JUKEBOX

– Choose your favorite tune from a list of tracks and fill your castle with some vampire-inspired music!

Fill me up – Block Fitting Puz

Normally $1.99.

Fill the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces provided to beat the level! Seems easy enough, well it is at first, but gets progressively harder as you work your way through 50 hand crafted levels.

