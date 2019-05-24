It looks like Apple is getting ready to release an all-screen MacBook Pro with a 16-inch OLED

After bringing OLED screens to the iPhone line, Apple has been rumored to do the same thing with select MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models in the future. A few reports earlier this year said that Apple is developing a 16-inch MacBook Pro design that might be introduced in a couple of years. An insider accurate with his previous Apple prediction also said at the time that Apple was working on new iPad models as well, hardly a surprising revelation considering that Apple launches new tablets every year. A new report from Korea now says that Samsung has been in talks with Apple about supplying OLED screens for both these products.

According to The Elec, Samsung might supply OLED screens for both a future 16-inch MacBook Pro computer as well as future 11-inch iPad Pro models. Apple currently doesn’t manufacture any laptops with displays bigger than 15 inches, having canceled the 17-inch Pro several years ago.

The report doesn’t mention any details about these Apple products, but it does stress the fact that the screens would be even thinner than before, which could help with battery size upgrades on tablets. Also, it’s likely that a 16-inch OLED MacBook Pro would likely be about the same size as the current 15.6-inch model, so we’re likely looking at an updated all-screen design.

OLED screens are superior to LCD, and the feature certainly makes sense for the future of MacBook Pro and iPad Pro generations. Two of Apple’s latest three iPhones sport OLED screens from Samsung, and Apple is expected to eliminate LCD screens from the iPhone in the following years. But OLED screens are also more costly than LCD, which could explain why only Pro devices would get the upgrade.

This is just speculation, as the report focuses on the technology of Samsung’s OLED screens for notebooks and tablets. The Elec also says Samsung Display is aggressively pushing OLED screens for devices larger than smartphones.

Other computer vendors including HP and Lenovo have already launched laptops with OLED screens, but it’s unclear when this rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro would hit stores. Apple quietly upgraded the MacBook Pro line a few days ago, focusing on incremental performance improvements as well as a significant keyboard update. Therefore, a MacBook Pro refresh isn’t expected anytime soon.