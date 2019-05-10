If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad and you’re looking for new apps to freshen it up, you’ve come to the right place. We dug through hundreds of paid iOS apps that went on sale for free on Friday morning, and we culled the list to just six solid apps you should check out. These deals could be done at any moment though, so be sure to download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD

Normally $0.99.

***SON of the SUN teaches kids to be better people!*** Now is available for both iPhones and iPads. Awards:

– Children’s Technology Review “Editor’s choice”

– FWA “Mobile of the Day”

– App of the Week by Fun2Tap

– Bronze on App-Awards

– Editor’s choice on Best Apps for Kids “From developers featured in Mashable, Forbes, The Daily Beast, Esquire Magazine, BBC, Bloomberg TV and more!” Featured on the iTunes Home Page in more than 90 countries. “4.5/5” — iPhones.ru “89/100” — Appy Smarts “With tons of fun sound effects, music, narration, and a puzzle that is also included, this app has a great deal of material to keep children engaged. Highly Recommended, 4.5/5” — Best Apps for Kids “Each interactive page is vibrant and comes to life with every touch. I was amazed at the amount of interaction. Our Final Verdict: Great, 8.5/10” — App Store Arcade “In a world full of fun and games its nice to find an app that supports building moral character and not just finger flying coordination. SON of the SUN and WIZARD LIZARD is able to combine a little bit of both in a fully animated ebook. 4.5/5” —The iPhone Mom “A wonderful interactive tale for children. 8.6/10” — AppsZoom “The gang over at KidAppers have truly raised the bar on interactive storytelling. They easily get an A+ from me.” — Andrew, Mommy’s Busy, Go Ask Daddy “(KidAppers’) message could help shape the new Ukraine” — Abby Haglage, The Daily Beast “The animations are what set Sun of the Son and the Wizard Lizard apart from other story apps, both in number of animations and creative use of movement. This app is a good option for those parents who are looking for a well-written app that contains a solid moral lesson.” — Julie Peterson, speech/language pathologist, Fun Educational Apps This beautifully drawn storybook will enchant kids of all ages while teaching an important lesson: the value of forgiveness. Instead of the traditional hero vs. villain story, Son of the Sun teaches kids that sometimes people make mistakes, but can change for the better. Son of the Sun combines an engaging storyline with unique interactive elements to encourage kids to explore every element on-screen. Feed your child’s curiosity by encouraging them to roam around Son of the Sun’s intuitive landscapes, while they discover hidden objects, encounter interactive characters, create music, and put together puzzles, all while enjoying an amazing story! Allow Son of the Sun’s narrator to guide your child through the journey, or let your child read on their own so they can improve their skills. Features

– 20 interactive slides

– 150+ animations and interactions

– 30+ minutes of unique musical arrangements

– 200+ enchanting sounds

– 15 lovable characters

– Fun puzzles with three different levels of difficulty

Download SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD

notally

Normally $2.99.

‘notally’ adds numbers in your text, so you don’t have to open a calculator for simple maths. (note + total = notally) Positive numbers are shown in blue and negative in red. Use negative number for subtraction. Notes can be put together inside a folder which shows their grand total.

Download notally

NaadSadhana

Normally $34.99.

* VISUAL BIOFEEDBACK

Real-time visual guidance guides you swiftly to the perfect note and helps you reach higher aural and vocal resolution. Over time, as you gain precision in sustaining notes at one level, you can challenge yourself by moving up to the next level. * SMART SWARMANDAL

Carry in your pocket a 22-shruti, always-tuned, raga-aware, concert-worthy, smart swarmandal that understands over 100 ragas and accompanies you with artistic, beautiful and creative variations to help create a magical ambience. * 22 SHRUTI MADE EASY

With the perfectly-tuned smart swarmandal creating a 22-shruti tuned raga soundscape as you sing, your notes will automatically hit the right points without conscious thought or effort. * TEACHER’S ASSISTANT

The App provides visual guidance 10 times a second. It discourages singing non-raga notes. As a teacher, you can focus on higher aspects of music like ragadari, creativity, bandish, and presentation, rather than on note accuracy.

As you sing or play, NaadSadhana calculates a score – a measure of how quickly and how long you can sustain notes accurately after hitting them, and shows how the score evolves over time. This is a great motivational and accountability tool that also encourages regular practice.

Download NaadSadhana

Crypto monitor

Normally $0.99.

* Explore exchange rates changes with convenient graphs

* Keep track of the latest updates in the widget without going into the app

* Conversion to USD, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, RUB, CAD

* Siri Shortcuts

* Apple Watch app for quick access to exchange rates

* Powered by CoinGecko

Download Crypto monitor

Drop Flop!

Normally $0.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down

– Tap the screen to drop a ball

– Time your taps to catch each ball

– No time limit Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop!

Download Drop Flop!

IQ Test – With Solutions

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test – With Solutions

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! Mensa IQ test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European IQ test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. Measure your iq!

Easy and accurate! Try it!

Download IQ Test – With Solutions