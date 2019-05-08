New ‘Spider-Man 2’ clip gives us a big clue of what might happen in the MCU after ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame delivers the epic finale of the Infinity Saga, but it’s not the final MCU title in Phase 3. That honor will go to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is less than two months away. Earlier this week Sony and Marvel have released what I call the first “real” Far From Home trailer, as it deals with everything that happened in Endgame. And now, a new clip might give us a huge clue as to what happens next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warning: If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, some spoilers will follow below.

With Endgame, Marvel has sent us forward in time to 2023, five years after the snap, which is also when Spider-Man 2 takes place. The Avengers were able to undo the decimation, but they brought back everyone five years after they vanished — we explained how those snaps might have worked.

Endgame also opened up the idea of alternate timelines, where things can happen differently than in the main MCU timeline if you interfere with the past. Avengers 4 creates at least three separate timelines worth checking out, including one where Loki escapes in 2012, one where there is no Thanos from 2014 forward, and one where Steve Rogers goes to meet Peggy, circa 1948.

This week’s trailer told us about the multiverse, as Mysterio casually mentions it in a scene with Peter Parker, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill. Well, it’s Fury who tells Parker that Quentin Beck aka Mysterio isn’t from this version of reality.

It turns out that scene packs quite a few gems related to the multiverse, as you’ll see in the following Spider-Man 2 clip that ran on Ellen:

Beck tells Parker that our MCU timeline is Earth Dimension-616, which is the main timeline in the Marvel universe. This means that everything we’ve witnessed so far in the MCU took place in this original Marvel timeline. On top of that, Beck tells them he’s from Earth-833, which is also an interesting detail. That’s the Earth version where Spider-UK (Billy Braddock) lives.

If you’ve been paying attention to Endgame, then you know 1970 Peggy Carter talks about someone named Braddock who hasn’t checked in. She doesn’t give us this person’s first name, but what matters is that it’s a Braddock.

These aren’t accidents. Everything that happens in these MCU films is placed there for a reason. If these Braddocks are related, then Earth-833 might also be where our Cap has gone at the end of Endgame. Of course, there’s nothing official from Marvel at this point, and we’re just speculating using the Easter eggs that Marvel placed in these scenes.

Whether or not Marvel will use the multiverse in the next phase of movies, it’s clear that the audience will have to deal with the multiverse concept, and Peter Parker will help us come to terms with it. Then again, maybe Mysterio is making all of this up to hide his true intentions from SHIELD and Spider-Man.

Far From Home launches on July 2nd, which gives us plenty of time to see more trailers and clips before it hits theaters.