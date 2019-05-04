Man who swallowed an AirPod says it still worked in his stomach

You know what’s perfectly normal? Falling asleep while wearing AirPods. You know what’s completely abnormal? Somehow swallowing an AirPod in your sleep.

In almost seems implausible, but that’s exactly what happened to a man in Taiwan named Ben Hsu, according to a report from the Daily Mail. As far as wild stories go, this one’s a doozy so you might want to buckle up.

According to the report, Hsu woke up from a nap and couldn’t find one of his AirPods. After searching all over his bed and finding nothing, he decided to track the device and hit the “Play Sound” option. He was then shocked to hear the missing AirPod beeping from within his stomach. Somehow, someway, the rogue AirPod fell into his mouth mid-slumber whereupon Hsu swallowed it. Incredibly, it apparently still worked as it made its way through his digestive tract.

Hsu wisely went to a hospital where doctors gave him a laxative to help flesh the device out.

The report reads in part:

Dr Chen Chieh-fan, who works in the emergency room, explained: ‘Because of the plastic shell around AirPod, the risk of it causing him harm in a similar way to swallowing a regular lithium-ion battery is much lower.

The AirPod eventually came out, with Hsu noting that the battery was still at 41%. Hsu went on to call the entire ordeal “magical” which perhaps goes to prove that the cult of Apple is very much a reality.

As crazy as it sounds, the story gets even weirder from here. Call me old-fashioned, but if I swallow an AirPod only to have it reappear in a toilet, I’m flushing that bad boy down for eternity. But Hsu, it appears, is cut from a different cloth. For reasons that defy explanation, Hsu subsequently tried the AirPod and discovered that it still worked.

“Ater washing the AirPod and letting it dry,” the report reads, “Mr Hsu was amazed to find that it still worked.”

When Tim Cool called the AirPod a “cultural phenomenon” during an earnings conference call this week, I don’t quite think this is what he had in mind.