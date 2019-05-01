Every Galaxy S10 model costs $200 less at Best Buy right now

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7 in less than two weeks. Recent leaks revealed that the high-end version of the OnePlus 7 will be more expensive than we’d expect, but the OnePlus 7 Pro should still be more affordable than other flagships, including the latest iPhone, the Galaxy S10, and most other high-end Androids.

However, that may no longer be the case, considering that Best Buy is currently running an amazing promotion on all Galaxy S10 phones.

The unlocked 128GB versions of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ cost $549.99, $699.99, and $799.99, respectively. That means you save $200 on any of these phones, as long as you’re willing to activate them when you buy them with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. If you choose to activate later, you’ll have to pay full price for the handset. But because you’re buying an unlocked phone, you can switch to a different carrier whenever you want.

But wait, it gets even better. Should you want more storage, say 512GB or 1TB of built-in flash memory, you can take advantage of the same promotion and save the same amount of cash — again, as long as you activate the phone when you purchase it.

This is one of the best Android deals you can get right now, as it lowers the entry price on what’s one of the hottest Android phones of the first half of the year. It’s unclear how long the promotion will last, but this $699.99 Galaxy S10 might be even cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro — the official price of the OnePlus flagship isn’t official, however. It’s also less expensive than the Huawei P30 phones, assuming you can find one in the States. What’s even better is that the $549.99 Galaxy S10e is a much better choice than the upcoming Pixel 3a phones that Google is prepping.

Check out Best Buy’s full Galaxy S10 offer at this link.