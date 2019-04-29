If there’s a better way to kick off a new week than by filling your iPhone or iPad with paid iOS apps on sale for free, we’re not sure what it is. We dug through more than 100 apps on sale on Monday morning and came up with six in particular that you should check out. These sales could be over at any moment though, so definitely download them for free while you still can.

Settle Up – Group Expenses

Settle Up keeps track of your gang’s expenses and IOUs – great for travellers, flatmates, couples and others. It shows who should pay next to keep the balance. It also calculates how you should settle at the end of the trip and minimizes the number of transfers. All expenses are backed up and synced across the group so each member can see them. This app will help you settle the debts and the emotions. Key features:

– Multi-platform

– Works offline

– Covers many use-cases (even split, split by weights, multiple people paid, incomes etc.)

– Easy group sharing via a link or to nearby devices

– Many currencies and exchange rates

– No need for every group member to download the app

– Notifications about changes and history

– Email export

– Read-only access

– Focus on a great design and user experience The app’s Premium plan includes:

– No ads

– Adding receipt photos

– Extra colors of groups

Tunable Tuner & Metronome

Join over a million musicians and improve your playing with Tunable: Music Practice Tools. More than a chromatic tuner, tone & chord generator, metronome, and recorder, Tunable is a music practice coach that can help you play steadily, in tune, and on beat anywhere you go. Jam-packed with features to help with ear training, breath support, rhythm, timing, and dynamics, Tunable is easy to use yet feature-rich. Tunable tracks your playing habits and gives feedback to help you improve. Equipped with a unique “tuning history” display for viewing pitch as you play, an easy to use metronome and a handy audio recorder, Tunable is the perfect toolkit for beginning to professional musicians. Grab Tunable today and use in your next practice session, group rehearsal, band class, or live performance. Why are Broadway musicians, students at Juilliard, National Youth Orchestras and beginning instrumentalists using Tunable? GET FEEDBACK ON HOW YOU PLAY

• It’s like a music instructor in your pocket. Record a practice session and get a practice score with note graphs to help summarize your playing. LEARN TO PLAY IN TUNE WITH SUSTAINED PITCH HISTORY™

• Visualize how steadily you play or sing. The straighter the white line, the more consistent the pitch. IMPROVE YOUR EAR WITH TONE AND CHORD GENERATOR

• Use the tone and chord generator to play and sustain chords with various tone options. Toggle between different temperaments to hear how they compare. KEEP TEMPO WITH AN ACCURATE METRONOME

• See the pulse with a visual metronome. View subdivision and current beat, with a large display and (optional) visual flash. RECORD YOUR SESSIONS AND SHARE WITH EASE

• Record practices and performances. Add reverb for a professional sound. Share recordings with family, friends, and teachers. FEATURES OVERVIEW TUNER

• Large, colorful tuning indicator clearly shows when in tune (green fills the screen)

• Clear, visual tuner with note, octave, cents (+-), and frequency (Hz) display

• Sustained Pitch History™ tuning display to see how you’re sustaining notes over time

• Especially suited for wind instruments, strings, and vocals with note detection from Tuba to Piccolo

• Adjustable A=440 reference tone

• Create your own or change between Equal, Just, Pythagorean, and 15 other tuning temperaments TONE AND CHORD GENERATOR

• Chromatic Tone Generator and Full Piano with multiple tone options

• Play and sustain single notes or chords

• Continues playing when the screen is locked or in the background METRONOME

• Large number display with optional visual flash to see the downbeat and each subdivision

• Adjust tempo, beats per measure, and subdivision to fit your needs

• Accent or mute individual subdivisions

• Sync metronome to nearby devices so they run at the same tempo and in time (via Ableton Link)

• Select from over 30 metronome sounds

• Tempo Tap (tap metronome center to set a tempo)

• Continues playing when the screen is locked or in the background RECORD PRACTICE SESSIONS

• Record and save unlimited recordings

• Receive a score and individual note graphs per recording

• Organize recordings into folders

• Search by name to find past recordings

• Easily share recordings and practice scores

• Playback recordings at 0x – 3x speed AND MORE…

• Transpose notes to any instrument

• 15 Notations to choose from

• AppleTV/AirPlay mirroring

• Dark and light themes

• Siri Shortcuts access to common tasks Tunable is especially great with voice, wind, and string instruments:

• Guitar, Ukelele

• Piccolo, Flute

• Oboe, English Horn, Bassoon

• Clarinet

• Saxophone

• Trumpet and Cornet

• French Horn

• Tenor and Bass Trombone

• Euphonium and Tuba

• Violin, Viola, Chello, and Bass

• Voice TESTIMONIALS

• “The best tuner, metronome, and recorder on iOS and a pitch-perfect bargain for any musician.” — MacLife

• “Tunable shows musicians what pitch-perfect means as they play.” — Engadget

• “Tunable doesn’t just tell you how you sound — it shows you.” — FastCoDesign

wakerapper

The world’s smartest alarm that checks real-time traffic and factors in your morning routine to calculate your optimum bed & wake up time. Includes an intelligent nap timer with preset recommended nap lengths so you don’t over sleep or get a sleep hangover. Pair a sleep sensor to enable soundless alarm! Wake up with gradual lights and taps instead of a loud, disruptive alarm.

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibility adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibility adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

… === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated

+ Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Air Dialer Pro

Air Dialer is Fastest & Easiest Dial Phone Widget whenever you use it. Features: 1. Widget Speed Dial 2. Search for a exact telephone number with T9 keypad

– Enter alphabet or telephone number 3. Fully support Chinese (Traditional & Simplified) 4. Easy Speed Dial

– You can register and use a Air Dialer simply

– Assign favorite contact to a keypad then quickly make a call by long pressing on it 5. One Hand, Left/Right-Handed mode 6. Dark/Light Theme 7. Smarter dial whenever you use it

– Your favorite telephone number is first viewed when searching

– Priority of Searching : Most frequently used contact > Short name contact > Contact with a photo registered

