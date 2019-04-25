Netflix just announced its May 2019 release schedule, and subscribers can look forward to the company adding some fantastic third-party content to its catalog next month. Among the highlights are two Austin Powers movies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Scream, Wedding Crashers, Zombieland, and all three movies from The Matrix trilogy. You can see each and every title Netflix plans to add to its catalog right here in our earlier coverage.
As is always the case, however, original content is the biggest draw for Netflix subscribers, not movies and shows from third-party studios. And in May 2019, Netflix is really cranking up the volume when it comes to original content. It’s a good thing, too, because it might help distract from the fact that the prices of each of its streaming plans are increasing next month.
A whopping 62 different original shows, movies, and specials will be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding content catalog in May, and we’ve stripped out all of the filler for you in this post so you can just see all of the originals set to debut next month. Things kick off right at the start of the month with the premiere of the documentary Knock Down The House, which follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other young female politicians who sought to shake up the status quo in the 2018 Congressional elections. Two days later on May 3rd, 12 different Netflix originals will debut, including the first full season of Dead To Me, an offbeat dramedy starring Christina Applegate.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and you’ll find the full schedule of May 2019 releases below. As always, we’ve included links where available so you can check out all the trailers on Netflix’s site.
Streaming May 1st
- Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
- Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 3rd
- A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
- All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
- Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 6th
- Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 8th
- Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 10th
- Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM
- Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM
- The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 12th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 14th
- revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 16th
- Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 17th
- 1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maria — NETFLIX FILM
- Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 20th
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 21st
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 22nd
- A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joy — NETFLIX FILM
- Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
- WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 27th
- Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 30th
- Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 31st
- Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Release Date TBD
- The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL