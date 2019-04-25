Netflix just announced its May 2019 release schedule, and subscribers can look forward to the company adding some fantastic third-party content to its catalog next month. Among the highlights are two Austin Powers movies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Scream, Wedding Crashers, Zombieland, and all three movies from The Matrix trilogy. You can see each and every title Netflix plans to add to its catalog right here in our earlier coverage.

As is always the case, however, original content is the biggest draw for Netflix subscribers, not movies and shows from third-party studios. And in May 2019, Netflix is really cranking up the volume when it comes to original content. It’s a good thing, too, because it might help distract from the fact that the prices of each of its streaming plans are increasing next month.

A whopping 62 different original shows, movies, and specials will be added to Netflix’s ever-expanding content catalog in May, and we’ve stripped out all of the filler for you in this post so you can just see all of the originals set to debut next month. Things kick off right at the start of the month with the premiere of the documentary Knock Down The House, which follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other young female politicians who sought to shake up the status quo in the 2018 Congressional elections. Two days later on May 3rd, 12 different Netflix originals will debut, including the first full season of Dead To Me, an offbeat dramedy starring Christina Applegate.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and you’ll find the full schedule of May 2019 releases below. As always, we’ve included links where available so you can check out all the trailers on Netflix’s site.

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 3rd

Streaming May 6th

Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 8th

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 10th

Streaming May 12th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 13th

Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 17th

Streaming May 20th

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 21st

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 22nd

A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 23rd

Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Streaming May 27th

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 30th

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 31st

Release Date TBD

The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL