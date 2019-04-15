Samsung insider suggests the Galaxy Note line will get a major name change

Samsung is expected to launch up to four Galaxy Note 10 versions this summer, according to the most recent leaks, although two of them will be 5G variations of the two 4G handsets. Still, this is something that Samsung hadn’t done before, with the exception of the Note 4 series, which also featured an introductory Note Edge concept. Samsung supposedly wants to replicate the sales success of the Galaxy S10 by offering buyers multiple Note 10 models to choose from. And, in doing so, Samsung might make a significant change to the Galaxy Note’s name.

An insider who provided accurate details about Samsung in the past shared this purported Galaxy Note 10 name on Twitter.

Note10 Pro — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2019

Ice Universe’s cryptic tweet supposedly mentions the name of the most expensive Note 10 Pro that Samsung will launch this year — styled as “Note10 Pro.” However, we have no context for the name drop. It might be inside information. But what if it’s just a guess?

Previous reports that said the Galaxy Note 10 would launch in two distinct versions drove speculation that a Note 10e will be sold alongside the more expensive model, the regular Galaxy Note 10.

Since its introduction, the Galaxy Note was sold as a “pro” flagship device that featured additional features on top of the most recent Galaxy S handset, many related to the S Pen stylus. It’s not as if the “Pro” particle is needed.

As for the Galaxy S series, Samsung this year launched four models, including the S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G. None of them got to be a “Pro.”

Assuming Ice Universe actually knows the name of the device, the Note 10 Pro indicates that the cheaper model will be sold as the Note 10. Additionally, Samsung could also sell two 5G versions of the phones that could be marketed as Note 10 5G and Note 10 Pro 5G. Yes, these handset names are getting sillier and sillier each year.

No matter what Samsung calls them, the new Note phones will likely launch at some point in August.