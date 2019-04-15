It’s a bit later than usual, but we managed to get our list of paid iOS apps gone free in under the wire this Monday. The delay was Game of Thrones related, perhaps unsurprisingly, but with six days to go until the next episode of season 8, a bunch of free apps should help to distract you while you wait.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Ad Block Multi

Normally $0.99.

Why limit yourself with a few predefined filters like other ad blockers do? 22 filter lists and counting, including precise regional ones! Find a combination that suits you. Tired of seeing ads while surfing the net with Safari? Cookie law notices seem obvious to you? Thinking seriously about online privacy? Then Ad Block Multi is here to get your back! Utilizing the most advanced iOS technology, Ad Block Multi integrates with Safari and applies the combination of filters you select to your further browsing experience. ◉ Blocks banner and pop-up ads ◉ High-quality mobile-adapted filters, updated on a regular basis ◉ Very light on CPU usage – filters got compiled to bytecode one time and then reused by Safari without further parsing ◉ Reduces risk of malware and spyware infection ◉ Enhances your privacy by blocking user behavior tracking scripts ◉ Saves up to 51% of data plan and, consequently, your money ◉ Saves up to 24% of battery life, which increases your mobility ◉ Not a VPN or proxy solution ◉ Not a custom browser solution ◉ No in-app purchases, all filters are free to download The most user-requested features are here: – Configurable whitelist – Safari extension for in-place whitelisting and reporting – Fast filter auto-updates

Download Ad Block Multi

Blink – Quick Memo

Normally $0.99.

Small memo, Huge change, Blink. Blink has remarkably fast accessibility and intuitive usability. It also has Minimal & Clean UI design. You can check everything at a glance with a unique and non-listing method. You can set priority markers and repeating notifications. Do you have something to buy on your way home? Things must done today? Plan for dinner with good friends? Or something just comes to your mind? Type down what you have to buy, to-do list, your dinner appointment with your friends and sparkling ideas on Blink and never forget! You can leave memo with a simple tap! No more complicated steps!

Download Blink – Quick Memo

Gif Maker Video to Gif

Normally $4.99.

Gif Maker Video to Gif is an app to make awesome Gifs or videos and share them on various social media sites. Make GIFs in seconds. Premium Features: – Record videos and convert them into gifs – Convert videos on your iPhone into gifs – Convert live photos into gifs – Convert live photos into videos – Make high quality gifs – Make and share gifs – No watermark – No advertisements

Download Gif Maker Video to Gif

Speakprose

Normally $0.99.

Speakprose™ is a conversational AAC speech app that gives nonverbal users or people with verbal challenges the tools and self-confidence to engage in conversation, build meaningful relationships, and express their true selves. With an intuitive interface, users can tap or gesture to quickly access core words, express wants, needs, feelings, build sentences, ask questions, and more. Users can also strengthen their social confidence and break through barriers to communication by practicing scripted conversations in the Speakprose Academy. In addition, users can personalize the app with custom phrases, and choose a voice that matches their own. Caregivers, Parents, Family and Support Professionals can also download Speakprose on their own devices so that they can accelerate the emerging communicators development and growth by modeling conversation and speech with their own devices – back and forth with the learner. Practice makes perfect and lots of attempts help increase comprehension and expression. To help guide learning and to track progress and results, Speakprose also offers a performance dashboard in the users’ profile to show how well they are doing, so that you can reward positive behaviors, effort, and accomplishments. Speakprose was developed by Cognixion, in collaboration with SLP – Clinical Speech Language Pathologists, Linguists, ABA – Applied Behavior Analysts, Cognitive Neuroscientists, Psychologists, Special Education Teachers, Assistive Technology Experts, Parents and professional aids.

Download Speakprose

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Normally $3.99.

A simple and modern application showing the sunrise and sunset times by the exact minute. Main features: – Sunrise time – Sunset time – Civil Sunrise time (First light) – Civil Sunset time (Last light) – Nautical Sunrise time – Nautical Sunset time – Astronomical Sunrise time – Astronomical Sunset time – Dates of the equinox and solstice – Show all of the information according to your location – Store up to 20 different locations that can be easily swiped left and right

Download Sunrise and Sunset Times